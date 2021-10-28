What the voice actors look like

Connect with us

Netflix’s new adult animationInterior work has excellent vocal cast including Christian Slater and Lizzy Caplan. Alex Hirsch, the creator ofGravity falls, has executive producer credit on the series. The comedy is already receiving very good reviews for its irreverent approach to fake news and current issues.

Interior work revolves around the shadow government, Cognito Inc., the organization charged with committing the world’s conspiracies. This office comedy features everyone from reptilians to half dolphins, but focuses on Reagan Ridleym played by Cloverfield Lizzy Caplan. Reagan is a genius who thinks she can make a difference. The problem is his lopsided father, Randy, and his completely irresponsible coworkers.


The show premiered on October 22, 2021, and Netflix has already ordered Season 2 for 2022.Interior worktoooffers a variety of voices. Some are great movie actors while others are familiar voices in the world of adult animation.

Lizzy Caplan as Reagan Ridley

Lizzy Caplan as Reagan Ridley in Inside Job

Despite being anti-social and working for a conspiratorial organization, Inside Job’s Reagan is an optimist who believes the world can be made better. This ambitious genius is played by Lizzy Caplan, who rose to fame as Janis Ian in the iconicBad girls.Most recently she played the role of Annie Wilkes in Stephen King’s stone castleor Virginia Johnson inMasters of sex.

Christian Slater as Randy Ridley

Christian Slater and Randy Riley in Inside Job

Reagan’s father, Randy, is the opposite of his daughter. The former CEO of Cognito saw too much and became paranoid. Fired after having failed to reveal the deep state, he seeks revenge (while he is currently unemployed, supported by his daughter). Slater plays the uncontrollable TV daddy in Inside Job’svoice casting. Slater has become well known as an actor, recently playing the aptly named SlateronArcher,but is also widely known for his cinematic work, notably heather andTrue romance.

Clark Duke as Brett Hand

Clark Duke as Brett Hand Inside Job

Inside Job’s Brett Hand leads a life of dueling: he works as a yes-man in Washington, posing as a fratboy type. During this time, below, he is much more sensitive and concerned about the well-being of others. Duke is a promising player who recently played Thunk inThe Croods: A New Age.He can also be seen in the final season ofOfficeor in the adaptation of Mark MillarKick ass.

Tisha Campbell as Gigi

Tisha Campbell as Gigi Inside Job

Gigi is a public relations officer, in charge of media manipulation and subliminal messages. She is tooInside Job’s office gossip that always takes care of other people’s business. Campbell brings the voice of Tawney Young to the Harley quinn showbut is also known for her onscreen roles inLove glory and beautyandEmpire.

Andrew Daly as JR Scheimpough

Andrew Daly as JR Scheimpough in Inside Job

After Randy was ousted, JR Scheimpough took over as CEO. This beautiful talker is voiced by Andrew Daly, who is known for his roles inamerican father,Harley quinn, andBig mouth.He is also known to play Ken onVeep.

John DiMaggio as Glenn Dolphman

John DiMaggio Glenn Dolph

Glenn Dolphman is as his last name suggests: he is half dolphin, half human. He is also a super-soldier, overseeing weapons at Cognito. This Interior work the character is voiced by John DiMaggio, known for playing Bender in Futurama, Jake inAdventure time, and the king in Netflix’sDisenchantment.

Chris Diamantopoulos as ROBOTUS

Chris Diamantopoulos as RPBPTUS in Inside Job

What is a cartoon without an accompanying robot? Chris Diamantopoulos, known as a member of the documentary crew for OfficeROBOTUS voice. Riley’s robotic president is a leader that Cognito can finally control completely.

Bobby Lee as Dr Andre

Bobby Lee as Dr. Andre in Inside Job

Dr André is Interior workDr. Feelgood’s response. It is a free spirit who experiments with narcotics. Bobby Lee, the voice behind him, is best known for playing Kenneth Park inA very Harold & Kumar Christmas as well as Jin Jeong in the reboot ofMagnum PI

Brett Gelman as Magic Myc

Brett Gelman as Magic Myc in Inside Job

May be Inside Job’s The strangest character is Magic Myc, a psychic and sarcastic mushroom-like alien creature. His kind gifted the intelligence of mankind, and now he’s supplying a chemical used in memory eraser guns to Cognito. Brett Gelman is best known for his roles in Strange things (Murray Bauman) and Chip bag (Martin).

Recurring vocal distribution

Gray Griffon –Gray Griffen returns in various small roles throughout Interior work. She is known to have voiced Catwoman in the video gameBatman: Arkham City, as well as Daphné inScooby-Doo: guess who?

Josh robert thompson – Josh Robert Thompson also lends his voice to various roles inInterior work. He also voiced various recurring characters onFamily Guy,including Morgan Freeman and Donald Trump.

Will Blagrove –Will Blagrove plays various characters, including Jay-Z and a crisis actor. He has appeared on shows such asBig city,Gossip Girland even a Sim in a video gameThe sims 3.

Alex hirsch – The executive producer and showrunner of Gravity fallsalso appears inInterior workvocal cast playing various background parts.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

