Will he support Haunt Ted Sarandos? – The Hollywood journalist
Like the fury on Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special The closest – widely criticized as transphobic – shaking up the industry weeks after its Oct. 5 premiere, opinions in the city remain mixed over the callous but forceful handling of the situation by Netflix chief Ted Sarandos.
As a number of stars and LGBTQ + allies took to Twitter to show solidarity with the Oct. 20 protest by Netflix trans workers – Elliot Page, Jonathan Van Ness, Wanda Sykes, Ava DuVernay, Billy Eichner Among them, Lilly Wachowski and Dan Levy – just as notable were Hollywood thought leaders, several of whom made rich deals with the streamer and remained silent throughout the controversy.
As one leading publicist said of his leading writer-producer client: “I don’t think he would ever support limiting an artist’s rights to express himself. Yet Sarandos’ two pewter-eared internal notes on the subject – which he later admitted to “screwing up” – may have done irrevocable damage to Netflix’s “culture of fear,” as says a producer who worked with the streamer. .
“They’ve kept people quiet for so long, and now that spell seems to be broken and they have no idea how to go about it,” says the producer of recent internal leaks. (One of those leaks resulted in the firing of B. Pagels-Minor, head of the company’s trans resource group, who allegedly shared viewer metrics with the media. “I’m here today because I am free, “Pagels-Minor told reporters at the protest.” Actually, I can tell you what’s going on. “
It wasn’t as if Sarandos hadn’t been able to anticipate The Closer’s backlash; several of Chappelle’s previous comedy shows traveled similar territory and were doomed. Cindy Holland, the former Netflix original vp content and unofficial liaison with LGBTQ staff groups who left the streamer in 2020 amid a Sarandos-ordered reshuffle, had repeatedly warned the CEO that the zeroing Chappelle’s rehearsal about the trans community has upset LGBTQ + staff members and could lead to trouble. “She was the liaison with this community internally, and she and Ted met with employee resource groups after the last tour,” recalls a former Netflix insider. “These groups were suspicious of Ted over their issues.”
None of this is likely to erode Chappelle’s position at Netflix, at least not while Sarandos is in charge: the comedian – who throughout the controversy has denied being transphobic – would be his working stand-up. favorite, and Chappelle performed at Netflix Emmy parties. A spokesperson confirmed that the streamer plans to produce more Chappelle promotions.
As Sarandos himself said THR in an October 19 interview, The closest “is consistent with our comedy offering, consistent with Dave Chappelle’s comedy brand, and it’s one of those times when there’s something about Netflix that you’re not going to like.” (Chappelle in turn expressed his gratitude for the support, saying in a video released Oct. 25, “Thank goodness for Ted Sarandos and Netflix. He’s the only one who hasn’t canceled me yet,” while agreeing to meeting the transgender community, but saying they won’t “go along with anybody’s requests.”)
But outside the island walls of Netflix’s corporate culture, there is a faction of Hollywood creatives who are quietly in awe that Sarandos was ready to ‘eat shit’ for free speech, as it puts it. the Netflix insider.
It’s unclear what the critics of the special did to shape opinions outside of Hollywood. In a THR/ Morning Consult survey of 2,200 American adults from October 19 to 22, around 46% of those polled said they had heard “nothing at all” about Netflix’s defense of The closest. Meanwhile, 12% of those polled said they would end their subscription to a streaming service if it “decides not to delete a comedy special accused of being transphobic and harmful to the LGBTQ + community.” (About 21% of those surveyed “would consider terminating my subscription” under these circumstances, according to the survey.)
Laugh Factory founder Jamie Masada was one of the few figures to offer a rock-solid defense of Chappelle, in an open letter calling the protests “an attack on the independence of comedy.” Massada adds to THR: “The actors don’t want to be reprimanded. The stage is their sanctuary. Who are we to tell them what to say? If you don’t want to listen, don’t listen.
Yet even Masada admits that there is a replica in comedy and offers the example of Michael Richards’ infamous explosion during a performance in 2006 at his comedy club in which the Seinfeld The actor lambasted a group of black patrons, repeatedly using the N word. “Michael came from a place of hate,” Masada said, justifying the comedian’s lifetime ban from The Laugh Factory. “It wasn’t a joke. A woman was crying. It is not comedy.
Or, like Transparent Creator Joey Soloway said it during the Netflix walkout, “Where’s the line? … The line is all that makes it worse.
This story first appeared in the October 27 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
