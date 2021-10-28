WWE and FOX Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainments Blockchain Creative Labs to Launch NFT Marketplace for WWE Digital Collectibles | Business

STAMFORD, Connecticut and LOS ANGELES – (BUSINESS WIRE) – October 27, 2021–

WWE (NYSE: WWE) and Blockchain Creative Labs, the new creative and commercial non-fungible token (NFT) studio formed by FOX Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment, today announced an exclusive multi-year agreement to launch an NFT marketplace for the WWE Digital Licensed Tokens and Collectibles. The partnership marks Blockchain Creative Labs’ very first content alliance with external ownership beyond FOX.

Working with Blockchain Creative Labs, WWE will create authentic NFTs that will celebrate the company’s entire catalog of digital assets, including its most iconic moments, WWE Superstars past and present, and premier events. plan, such as WrestlingMania and Slam summer. Powered by environmentally friendly Eluvios blockchain technology, the marketplace will serve as a hub for consumers to buy, trade, sell and store digital tokens that will be authenticated through the Eluvios blockchain and be interoperable between Ethereum and other blockchains. The name and launch date of the marketplaces will be announced in the coming weeks.

Blockchain Creative Labs has quickly become a leader in the space with an incredible management team that truly understands the NFT arena and its huge potential, said Scott Zanghellini, WWE senior vice president, strategy and revenue development. This new partnership allows us to deepen our relationship with FOX, as we continue to explore new and creative ways to engage our passionate fans.

Blockchain Creative Labs is excited to partner with WWE to launch its official NFT ecosystem. We know the passionate WWE fan community will love owning authentic digital goods in the organization’s creative world – from stars past and present to classic culture-defining moments, said Scott Greenberg, CEO of Blockchain Creative Labs. and co-founder / CEO of Bento Box Entertainment. Our NFT studio aims to empower fans to own NFTs and tokens that have utility and social impact directly from the creators and brands they are passionate about, ranging from animation, sports, shows and movies to music, books, art, pop culture and all the rest. Web3 powered media you can imagine.

To participate in the WWE NFT Marketplace, fans create a secure and easy-to-use WWE Digital Wallet through Eluvio that acts as a safe and allows consumers to purchase collectibles using traditional currency or cryptocurrency.

Today’s announcement represents the second partnership between WWE and FOX. In October 2019, FOX Sports began broadcasting Friday Night SmackDown, which airs 52 weeks a year, live in prime time from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET / PT, and will play an important role in promoting the market to WWE fans.

Earlier this year, FOX Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment entered the NFT industry with the formation of Blockchain Creative Labs and a $ 100 million creation fund to identify growth opportunities in the space. In addition to the WWE NFT Marketplace, Blockchain Creative Labs recently launched The MaskVerse for FOXs The Masked Singer, and will also launch a dedicated digital marketplace for Emmy Award-winning creator Dan Harmons, the upcoming animated comedy, KRAPOPOLIS, marking the first animated series to be fully organized on the blockchain

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and a recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company is made up of a portfolio of companies that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to providing family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view channels, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE TV-PG programming can be seen in over 900 million homes worldwide in 28 languages ​​through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, BT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. WWE’s award-winning network includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a huge library of on-demand videos and is currently available in over 180 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversals’ streaming service Peacock is the exclusive home of the WWE Network.

Additional information about WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and company.wwe.com.

About Blockchain Creative Labs

Blockchain Creative Labs (BCL), a new commercial and creative studio formed in 2021 by FOX Entertainment and its Emmy-winning animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment, provides content creators, IP owners and advertising partners with End-to-end blockchain IT ecosystem solutions. to create, launch, manage and sell non-fungible token (NFT) content and experiences, and fungible tokens, as well as digital goods and assets. BCL also manages a $ 100 million creators fund, established by FOX Entertainment and Bento Box, which identifies growth opportunities in the NFT space. In August 2021, Fox Corporation made a strategic investment in Eluvio, a global pioneer in the management, distribution and monetization of premium content via blockchain, which will provide the underlying technology platform to BCL.

Trademarks: All WWE programming, talent names, images, likenesses, taglines, wrestling moves, trademarks, logos and copyrights are the sole property of WWE and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to: the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition; enter into, maintain and renew major distribution agreements; a rapidly changing media landscape; WWE Network (including the risk that we may not be able to attract, retain and renew subscribers); our need to continue to develop creative and entertaining programs and events; the potential for declining popularity of our sports entertainment brand; the continued importance of key artists and the services of Vincent K. McMahon; possible adverse changes in the regulatory environment and related private sector initiatives; the highly competitive, rapidly changing and increasingly fragmented nature of the markets in which we operate and the greater financial resources or market presence of many of our competitors; uncertainties associated with international markets, including possible disruptions and reputational risks; our difficulty or inability to promote and organize our live events and / or other activities if we do not comply with applicable regulations; our dependence on our intellectual property rights, our need to protect those rights and the risks of infringement of other intellectual property rights; the complexity of our rights agreements across distribution mechanisms and geographic areas; substantial potential liability for accidents or injuries occurring during our physically demanding events, including, without limitation, claims alleging traumatic brain injury; major public events as well as travel to and from such events; our feature film business; our expansion into new or complementary activities and / or strategic investments; our computer systems and online operations; privacy standards and regulations; possible deterioration in general economic conditions and disruption in financial markets; our accounts receivable; our indebtedness, including our convertible notes; litigation; our potential inability to meet market expectations for our financial performance, which could negatively affect our actions; Vincent K. McMahon exercises control over our affairs, and his interests may conflict with the holders of our Class A common shares; a substantial number of shares are eligible for sale by the McMahons and the sale, or the perception of possible sale, of such shares could lower the price of our shares; and the volatility of our Class A common shares. In addition, our dividend depends on a number of factors including, but not limited to, our historical and projected liquidity and cash flows, our strategic plan (including our other uses of capital), our financial results and condition, contractual and legal restrictions on the payment of dividends (including under our revolving credit facility), general economic and competitive conditions and any other factor than our board may consider relevant. Forward-looking statements made by the Company speak only as of the date of their publication and are subject to change without any obligation on the part of the Company to update or revise them. These statements should not be relied on unduly. For more information on the risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business, please refer to the Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and Risk Factors sections of the documents filed with the Company. Company SEC, including, but not limited to our annual report on the form. 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

