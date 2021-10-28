Entertainment
Annaleigh Ashford belts the updated B Positive opening theme song (VIDEO) | Entertainment
With the case closed on Gina Dabrowskis (Annaleigh ashford) kidney donation to Drew Dunbar (Thomas middleditch), the sitcom B Positive resets Thursday as the newly wealthy Gina (RIP, Mr. Knudson!) begins her first day as the owner of the Valley Hills retirement home.
At its core, the show’s theme is generous, so Gina pays it to the people she loves the most, Ashford says. Norma Firecracker (Linda Lavin) resides with other elders played by the new cast Hector Elizondo, Jane seymour, Ben vereen, Supernaturals Jim Beaver and Tony winner Priscilla Lopez. It’s a collection of captions with a capital L! Ashford gushes out.
In fact, managing the place will prove to be difficult and comical. Gina has a knack for stepping in and messing up a situation of her own, Ashford laughs.
Straitlaced therapist Drew practices there occasionally, counseling residents as he tries to understand his feelings for his wacky donor. There is a beautiful When Harry meets Sally the mood is happening, she said. Considering that Gina is now at odds with her current beau, Eli (Terrence Terrell), since in last week’s episode we saw that he wasn’t handling his sudden cash surge well, it seems like the moment either on the side of the pairs to become more than friends.
Additionally, the Keb Mo series theme song is also refreshed with Tony winner Ashford handling the vocals on stages of Gina dancing with professionals and real old people. There is synchronized swimming, bingo and a tap break where we tap to the rhythm of the walkers hitting the ground, she says. It’s a bit spectacular! Check out the new opening title song above and get ready to be wow!
B Positive, Thursday October 28 9:30 am / 8:30 am, CBS
Sources
2/ https://www.conwaydailysun.com/lifestyles/entertainment/annaleigh-ashford-belts-out-updated-b-positive-opening-theme-song-video/article_ff450122-9b5e-5d8b-afad-96d6698a07c9.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]