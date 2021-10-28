The greatest gift ever | Culture & Leisure

Since 1999, small grants to artists have enabled local creators to pursue their vision. A collaboration between Telluride Arts and the Town of Telluride, the grants have supported more than 300 artists in the community since its inception. With the end of 2021 quickly approaching, applications for the 2022 Small Grants are now open.

We have $ 10,000 to fund each year, explained Austin Halpern, Exhibitions and Events Manager for Telluride Arts. In 2021, we funded 10 artists. Each year the number of recipients can vary a bit, but it is usually between five and 12.

Telluride Arts oversees the distribution of the grants, and a separate committee is enlisted to choose the recipients, Halpern said. The committee is made up of six to eight local artists. Each year a new committee is created and members cannot apply for that specific grant. Halpern stressed the importance of having a committee that represents all facets of the arts community in Telluride.

The committee is made up of, but not limited to, musicians, literary artists, filmmakers, dancers and painters.

We try to represent most artistic mediums on the committee so that we can make informed decisions about the funding they receive, said Halpern.

This year’s recipients included artists who spanned a wide range of mediums such as acrobatics, ceramics, music, podcasting, children’s books and painting. Fifty percent of the grant goes to artists at the start of the project, and the rest goes at the end of the project.

Artists can apply for the small grant each year. Many artists receive funding for several years in a row. However, they cannot accept any additional grants from Telluride Arts during this year; each artist is limited to one grant, explained Halpern.

Mixed reality artist Brooke Einbender received the grant in 2019 and 2021. In 2019, she used the funds to purchase a virtual reality headset and computer for her Expansion into the Virtual project.

It was the only material cost I needed to dive into virtual reality. It was the greatest gift ever, she said.

The 2021 grant went to its full-scale door installation. The project started when she started collecting free doors on the Telluride Sweet Deals Facebook page. Last year, she took abandoned doors and transformed them using colors, lights, cutouts and projections. The community has been an important part of her work, she said. Once people heard about his project, random doors began to appear on his studio doorstep.

For Einbender, doors are portals that represent the beginnings, ends, and transitions in a person’s life. She saw doors as an opportunity to start conversations and connect with others and hear what comes to the minds of different people when they think of doors. The money went to the power tools, sawhorses, and paints needed to create an immersive door installation. Much of his work in 2021 was done at the Silver Bell mine in Ophir.

For any artist looking to apply for the Small Grants 2022, she recommends being as complete as possible in the application, while also indicating how you will share your project with the community.

The process is thorough, but it’s a great way to elevate your creativity and provide these resources if you can’t access them yourself. Spend the time drafting your vision or grant application in a way that displays and amplifies your talents and gifts and shows how you can share them with the community at large, Einbender said.

While the project does not need to be a direct community project, the artist should present their art to the community in an accessible format, explained Halpern.

Whether it’s a performance or a presentation, or an article in the Daily Planet, these grants need to be shared with the community, he said.

This is an eligibility condition that artists must agree to when submitting their application, in addition to other statements, as I live and / or work in Telluride.

In a recent Daily Planet article, Robin Kondracki, another recipient of a 2021 grant, explained that she used the funds to start work on a mural at the Telluride boarding house. The project was a true community effort. After Kondracki received the grant, she had to present her ideas to the town of Telluride before going ahead with the project.

I love that the murals can be enjoyed by everyone, she said. I love their sense of permanence that these works can be enjoyed by people now and in a few years, Kondracki said in an article last week.

Last year Telluride Arts received approximately 40 small grants applications.

We would love to fund them all if we could. There are so many talented artists, and they each have something unique and important to offer, said Halpern.

The deadline to apply for the Telluride Arts Small Grant is December 17th. The Grants Committee will meet in January and projects will be awarded and funded by February 1, 2022.

To apply, visit telluridearts.org/small-grants.