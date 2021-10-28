Entertainment
Men’s suits are no longer a boring in Hollywood
There was a time not so long ago when menswear on the red carpet was, let’s be real, a total snoozefest. The men from Hollywood’s A-List hit the ground running and rehearse in their standard black tuxedos or navy suits, blending into the background as the tall ladies of Tinseltown stole the show in their glitzy designer dresses. But times are changing, and today’s famous men are now embracing more individuality with their costume choices, opting for two pieces with bold prints, vibrant colors and interesting finishes. We say: it’s about time!
This year really turned out to be the year of the on-trend costume, finally putting an end to the years of basic costumes that make you want to yawn. Strong colors have been particularly trending: Stars like Maluma, Dan Levy, Nick Jonas and Jake Gyllenhaal berated neutrals in favor of cobalt blues or softer, blush pinks. The key to achieving such striking shades? An ultra-elegant cut that gives a high appearance to the whole. At the Oscars this year, Leslie Odom Jr. even worked with stylist Avo Yermagyan to make a custom gold Brioni costume, which was donned with real 24k gold. The Oscar statuette? Found trembling.
Hard-hitting prints also had a moment on the red carpet. A prime example is the ’70s wallpaper-like Gucci suit Harry Styles wore at the Brit Awards. It instantly brightened up the red carpet with its graphic appeal, as did the printed MSFTSrep suit that Jaden Smith wore during London Fashion Week this season. As a bonus, we love the way Smith’s layered necklaces top off her undeniably cool touch of style. (Ties have a moment too, by the way.)
Even this year, more subdued costumes also gained visual interest. During a recent Dune First, Timothe Chalamet took the standard black suit but totally modernized it: his Alexander McQueen two-piece was covered with avant-garde zippers. At this year’s Met Gala, Justin Bieber also embraced black by wearing a Drew House two-piece (designed by himself), but the pant legs were baggy and the blazer fitted with extra-wide lapels. Whether it’s subtle flourishes or daring, it’s clear the costume world is turning to 2021. There’s no looking back now.
Below are some of this year’s best red carpet costumes to date.
Sources
2/ https://www.vogue.com/slideshow/mens-suits-red-carpet-hollywood
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]