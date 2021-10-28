Men’s suits are no longer a boring in Hollywood

There was a time not so long ago when menswear on the red carpet was, let’s be real, a total snoozefest. The men from Hollywood’s A-List hit the ground running and rehearse in their standard black tuxedos or navy suits, blending into the background as the tall ladies of Tinseltown stole the show in their glitzy designer dresses. But times are changing, and today’s famous men are now embracing more individuality with their costume choices, opting for two pieces with bold prints, vibrant colors and interesting finishes. We say: it’s about time!

This year really turned out to be the year of the on-trend costume, finally putting an end to the years of basic costumes that make you want to yawn. Strong colors have been particularly trending: Stars like Maluma, Dan Levy, Nick Jonas and Jake Gyllenhaal berated neutrals in favor of cobalt blues or softer, blush pinks. The key to achieving such striking shades? An ultra-elegant cut that gives a high appearance to the whole. At the Oscars this year, Leslie Odom Jr. even worked with stylist Avo Yermagyan to make a custom gold Brioni costume, which was donned with real 24k gold. The Oscar statuette? Found trembling.

Hard-hitting prints also had a moment on the red carpet. A prime example is the ’70s wallpaper-like Gucci suit Harry Styles wore at the Brit Awards. It instantly brightened up the red carpet with its graphic appeal, as did the printed MSFTSrep suit that Jaden Smith wore during London Fashion Week this season. As a bonus, we love the way Smith’s layered necklaces top off her undeniably cool touch of style. (Ties have a moment too, by the way.)

Even this year, more subdued costumes also gained visual interest. During a recent Dune First, Timothe Chalamet took the standard black suit but totally modernized it: his Alexander McQueen two-piece was covered with avant-garde zippers. At this year’s Met Gala, Justin Bieber also embraced black by wearing a Drew House two-piece (designed by himself), but the pant legs were baggy and the blazer fitted with extra-wide lapels. Whether it’s subtle flourishes or daring, it’s clear the costume world is turning to 2021. There’s no looking back now.

Below are some of this year’s best red carpet costumes to date.