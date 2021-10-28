Entertainment
Erika Jayne beams as she enjoys workout with boyfriend Garcelle Beauvais in Hollywood
She is said to be in a relationship again after splitting from Tom Girardi amid bankruptcy issues and an embezzlement scandal.
And on Wednesday, Erika Jayne was spotted training with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais at Slay Gym in Hollywood as they filmed for the show.
The 50-year-old reality TV star smiled during her sweat session as well as during a water break with her boyfriend.
Erika donned black leggings with a bright blue jacket with the word “Italia” behind, choosing to pull off her blonde tresses.
She chose to do weights on a bench before appearing to take a water break to chat with Garcelle.
Garcelle meanwhile donned yellow leggings with a white top, adding a black jacket with sneakers.
They were seen leaving the gym together after the workout.
Erika’s training comes nearly a year after her split from ex-husband Tom Girardi in November 2020.
She has reportedly returned to the dating scene, enjoying a “handful” of dates with “different men” over the past month, according to TMZ.
Erika and Tom, who separated in November 2020, face allegations of misappropriation of settlement funds intended to help the families of victims of the Lion Air plane crash.
In December, Tom and his law firm Girardi Keese were prosecuted for allegedly embezzling funds from families who lost loved ones in the Boeing plane crash in 2018.
That same month, Tom was sued by his business partners, which led to his Chapter 7 bankruptcy petition; clients of the law firm are also suing him, alleging that their money has also been embezzled.
In March, the LA Times reported that more than 100 lawsuits had been filed and multiple complaints filed with the California State Bar against Girardi by disgruntled customers who alleged financial wrongdoing and theft between the 1980s and until last year.
In June, Jayne, 50, was ordered to turn over the financial records of her accountant, lawyer and landlord as part of the embezzlement investigation and a bankruptcy trustee documents the assets of the couple.
It was alleged that the split allowed the couple to embezzle funds and that Jayne had received “tens of millions of dollars” from her husband’s company to fund her plans, Us Weekly reported in June.
An investigator in Tom and Erika’s bankruptcy lawsuit said he wanted to take into account the reality star’s “inconsistent statements” on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Investigator Ronald Richards told Us Weekly in August: “There are a lot of inconsistent statements and confessions made by unscripted actors that we put together for use in court.”
When asked if the attorney saw “a lot of inconsistencies with the story” told on RHOBH regarding the lawsuit and Erika and Tom’s financial problems, Richards replied, “That’s correct. “.
Richards added that her team “will be discovered by people who worked for her.”
He added that Jayne, his former employees and his teammates could be summoned for questioning, although it is not known when.
“There is still a lot that we were trying to find out,” he told the outlet. “We’re going to drop her (Erika) at some point, but I want to get all the documents first. What is important right now is to follow the money.
This could make things tense for Erika, who has been very open on RHOBH about the matter, recently telling her housewife co-stars: “I’d like to know where the money is.”
In a separate interview with the outlet, Richards says he found documents indicating that Girardi Keese’s funds were used to purchase jewelry, although he has yet to find proof that he is linked to Erika.
“We have seen payments for jewelry the company bought from a jeweler,” he told the outlet, adding that he believed the purchases were in the range of “hundreds of thousands of dollars. “.
