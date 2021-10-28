Entertainment
Review: The Antlers Horror Movie Is Too Dull and Dull | Culture & Leisure
There’s nothing quite like a decaying industrial city in the middle of a cold, gray waterfall to create an immediately grim vibe in a movie. Not that Scott Coopers Drink needs help in this department as it already deals with child abuse (sexual and psychological), poverty, harassment, hunger, disease, generational trauma, environmental degradation and ancient native superstitions. You might as well put it somewhere dreary, right? No one ever seems to smile in this Oregon town, even in line for the ice cream shop. Just to drive the point home, a dismal piano and string soundtrack overwhelms every frame. To quote Seymour Krelborn, this is a place where lows are nothing but the status quo.
But it does give you a good idea of what to expect for the next 90 minutes. Antlers is not your typical horror movie. Most of the horrors here are the real ones (see list above), the ancient bloodthirsty creature is just a side show and it’s a slow, deadly burn between the carnage. And despite the admirable ambitions and prestigious names involved, including stars Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons as well as producer Guillermo Del Toro, it doesn’t really work as an engaging and uplifting metaphor or entertainment.
Vanity is that this beast has been unleashed because the world is rotting from the inside. A father (Scott Haze) meets in an abandoned mine shaft while his young son Aiden (Sawyer Jones) waits for him outside in the truck. The film leaves for some time what happened in the ambiguous mine, perhaps relying too much on the assumed suspense of the revelation. Antlers cuts to Aidens’ older brother Lucas (Jeremy T. Thomas), who is trying to keep up with the moves of daily life but is clearly disturbed and in need of help. It’s worth mentioning that if you have a hard time seeing children in distress, now know that you should just avoid this movie altogether because it is relentless.
Russells Julia is a professor at Lucas’ college, uh, who conveniently teaches students about myths when Lucas tells a particularly haunting and specific story and she begins to worry about his well-being. She also has her own demons and reluctantly returned to Oregon to live with her brother Paul (Plemons) after their abusive father died. This is the kind of movie that doesn’t believe audiences will find out about its brother and sister through contextual clues, but instead decides to have Paul call Julia sis the first time we meet him and never again. . Yet somehow, Plemons sells him and a few other clunkers, as only he can: with a natural innate charm and self-deprecation.
Julia’s interest in Lucas isn’t hard to disentangle, given her past where presumably no adult figure stepped in to help her. The film stacks the depressing metaphor over the depressing metaphor to its own detriment. Instead of making you think, it just makes you scratch your head.
And of course, things continue to get more and more disturbing as she digs into the weavers’ family life, triggering a series of ripple effects, including unleashing the beast in the already devastated town and by making the work of his brothers more difficult. Russell also sells his share and is credible as a recovering alcoholic who has not gotten through the traumas of his childhood at all.
But it’s hard to shake the feeling that the plot here has come second to the idea and design of the beast, which aside from delivering the heroic line of Plemons, is hands down the best. something that Antlers has going for it.
Antlers, a Searchlight release in theaters Friday, is rated R by the Motion Picture Association of America for violence, including gruesome imagery, and for language. Duration: 99 minutes. Two out of four stars.
MPAA definition of R: Restricted. Children under 17 must accompany a parent or adult guardian.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
