5 easy and inexpensive disguises for your pet | Entertainment

Preparing a costume for Halloween is fun, but perhaps the most entertaining holiday activity is making a costume for your pet. In recent years, dogs and cats in Halloween costumes have been very popular. In fact, even UT is joining the trend by hosting their annual Howloween Pooch Parade and Pet Expo on Sunday, where dogs from all over Knoxville took part in a costume contest.

You’ve probably noticed all of the pet costumes on sale at Target and Petsmart, but there are other options that require little time and money. The only thing they might need, however, is a little patience from your pet.

There are lots of comfy options for pets, but if you have a furry friend who hates being dressed up, you might just want to let them sit this one.

Weather in Puppuccino

If you take your dog to Starbucks and ask for a Puppuccino, the barista will be happy to hand you a free small cup of whipped cream for your dog. It’s a favorite snack for many dogs, and what better costume for them than their beloved Starbucks treat?

Simply print out a Starbucks tag and place it on one of your pet’s shirts or tape it to a piece of cardboard to wrap it around their chest. Then take a coffee lid and tie it to a string that you can tie around their head, so that they can wear it as a hat.

Baby hat

Perhaps one of the easiest costumes for you and your pet is a Beanie Baby costume. If your cat or dog doesn’t like the idea of ​​a full costume, this one might be right for them.

They already know how to look like a stuffed animal, so you just need to create a baby hat tag to attach to their collar. Just use paper or cardboard and write TY in Beanie Baby font and secure it with a red bow. If you want to take it a step further, you can write a little bio about your cat or dog on the other side of the card.

Sushi

Turning your dog or cat into a sushi is an easy costume to make, but they might not be able to keep it on overnight, so be prepared to snap photos and then take them off. Find a small pillow or white blanket that’s rice and place a colored pillow or blanket that’s fish on it and tie them around your pet’s torso with a piece of black or green cloth that’s the algae. Again, this might not stay together while they run, but they will look super cute.

If you want a safer sushi option, you can find real costumes on Petsmart or Amazon. This DIY method, however, is a bit more economical.

Dobby the house elf

Harry Potter’s house elf Dobby is an iconic pop culture character and fans of the series will greatly appreciate this obscure costume for your pet, especially if it has extra large ears. If you are short on time and resources, this is a super simple costume and will not be uncomfortable for your pet.

In the movies, Dobby just wears a ragged white dress. Just find a white or brown t-shirt that will suit your dog or cat, then tie it around their shoulders to make them look a little ragged. Plus, Dobby iconically gets a sock in the movies that sets him free, so let your furry friend wear a sock all night to give the full effect.

Lion

If you want to get a little more crafty with your pet’s costume, this idea might be perfect for you. All you have to do for this is create a lion’s mane to put around your cat or dog’s neck and you have created your little lion. While people generally do this for dogs, it makes even more sense if you have a cat since they are more closely related to lions.

All you have to do is buy some brown tulle and then cut it into strips to tie around your dog’s collar. Or, you can get an elastic ribbon to tie it all up, if you don’t want to use the collar. Once you’ve placed tulle all around his neck, you’ve given your pet a new mane.