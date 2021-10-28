Entertainment
5 easy and inexpensive disguises for your pet | Entertainment
Preparing a costume for Halloween is fun, but perhaps the most entertaining holiday activity is making a costume for your pet. In recent years, dogs and cats in Halloween costumes have been very popular. In fact, even UT is joining the trend by hosting their annual Howloween Pooch Parade and Pet Expo on Sunday, where dogs from all over Knoxville took part in a costume contest.
You’ve probably noticed all of the pet costumes on sale at Target and Petsmart, but there are other options that require little time and money. The only thing they might need, however, is a little patience from your pet.
There are lots of comfy options for pets, but if you have a furry friend who hates being dressed up, you might just want to let them sit this one.
Weather in Puppuccino
If you take your dog to Starbucks and ask for a Puppuccino, the barista will be happy to hand you a free small cup of whipped cream for your dog. It’s a favorite snack for many dogs, and what better costume for them than their beloved Starbucks treat?
Simply print out a Starbucks tag and place it on one of your pet’s shirts or tape it to a piece of cardboard to wrap it around their chest. Then take a coffee lid and tie it to a string that you can tie around their head, so that they can wear it as a hat.
Baby hat
Perhaps one of the easiest costumes for you and your pet is a Beanie Baby costume. If your cat or dog doesn’t like the idea of a full costume, this one might be right for them.
They already know how to look like a stuffed animal, so you just need to create a baby hat tag to attach to their collar. Just use paper or cardboard and write TY in Beanie Baby font and secure it with a red bow. If you want to take it a step further, you can write a little bio about your cat or dog on the other side of the card.
Sushi
Turning your dog or cat into a sushi is an easy costume to make, but they might not be able to keep it on overnight, so be prepared to snap photos and then take them off. Find a small pillow or white blanket that’s rice and place a colored pillow or blanket that’s fish on it and tie them around your pet’s torso with a piece of black or green cloth that’s the algae. Again, this might not stay together while they run, but they will look super cute.
If you want a safer sushi option, you can find real costumes on Petsmart or Amazon. This DIY method, however, is a bit more economical.
Dobby the house elf
Harry Potter’s house elf Dobby is an iconic pop culture character and fans of the series will greatly appreciate this obscure costume for your pet, especially if it has extra large ears. If you are short on time and resources, this is a super simple costume and will not be uncomfortable for your pet.
In the movies, Dobby just wears a ragged white dress. Just find a white or brown t-shirt that will suit your dog or cat, then tie it around their shoulders to make them look a little ragged. Plus, Dobby iconically gets a sock in the movies that sets him free, so let your furry friend wear a sock all night to give the full effect.
Lion
If you want to get a little more crafty with your pet’s costume, this idea might be perfect for you. All you have to do for this is create a lion’s mane to put around your cat or dog’s neck and you have created your little lion. While people generally do this for dogs, it makes even more sense if you have a cat since they are more closely related to lions.
All you have to do is buy some brown tulle and then cut it into strips to tie around your dog’s collar. Or, you can get an elastic ribbon to tie it all up, if you don’t want to use the collar. Once you’ve placed tulle all around his neck, you’ve given your pet a new mane.
Sources
2/ https://www.utdailybeacon.com/city_news/entertainment/5-easy-cheap-costumes-for-your-pet/article_ff69042e-3735-11ec-b08c-ff5deac05da4.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]