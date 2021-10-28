Ball Arena and Paramount Theater to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test – CBS Denver





DENVER (CBS4) After months of capacity restrictions, fans jumped at the chance to return to the stands. Brenda Parra was thrilled to be at a live show again. We’re here to see Theresa Cappotu, she said. READ MORE: Brawl between passengers and American Airlines flight attendant causes flight to be diverted to Denver International Airport Starting November 10, at the Paramount Theater and Ball Arena, ticket holders must mask themselves. Its requirement which is not always easy to apply. If you have people who need to be masked, but they don’t need to be masked when they eat or drink, and you have someone setting there with their cup without a mask, because you know all the time they are in the arena. It is effectively being maskless, said Dr. Jared Eddy of National Jewish Health. Now, Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, which owns these two locations, will require all event attendees, working staff and team staff aged 12 and over to present proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID- 19 or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event in question. The requirements will not apply to those under 12, but they will still need to wear a mask. In a statement, the company says the decision to institute these protocols for all events reinforces KSE’s continued commitment to ensuring the health, safety and well-being of our fans, frontline workers, staff, artists and athletes are our top priority, said Matt Hutchings, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. READ MORE: Some CU Boulder students believe this Halloween won’t be as problematic with COVID cases Eddy, an infectious disease specialist, says the change shouldn’t come as a surprise. It’s just intuitive that the more people you bring together, the more likely the virus is to continue to spread, he said. Parra says if that means the doors are staying open, she’s on board. I think people really want to go out and really have fun, and I think people will do whatever they need to do to make sure we go to our venues, see our performers, and have a good time, said Parra. KSE asks fans to arrive early for all of their events. NO MORE NEWS: Free Online Mental Health Services Now Available For Colorado Children With Anxiety And Depression Additional information can be found at https://www.ballarena.com/newsafetyprotocols/ and for Paramount Theater at https://www.paramountdenver.com/newsafetyprotocols.

