Colorado actor doubts use of blank cartridges in film production after fatal shooting on “Rust” set – CBS Denver

(CBS4) Among the cast of Rust is a man who has spent much of his life in Arvada. He had previously been filmed on a set in New Mexico and was in Colorado visiting his mother when a fatal shooting took place. Grieving Marty Lindsey previously posted a photo noting his casting on his Facebook page.

He opened up about his shock with Ryan Warner, host of CPR News’ Colorado Matters.

It’s unfathomable to me. Although accidents happen all the time, it’s really hard when it hits you at home. Lindsey said.

The fatal shooting occurred when actor Alec Baldwin fired what has been called a cold pistol during a scene rehearsal. Director of photography Halyna Hutchins was killed. It was revealed that 500 cartridges from the production were recovered. This includes dummy bullets, blanks, live bullets and also a Colt revolver.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza told a news conference in New Mexico, “It was the gun that we believe discharged the bullet. We also believe that we have the exhausted shell casing that was fired by the pistol.

Gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director David Halls handled the weapon before Baldwin.

The sheriff added: The investigation will continue and if the sheriff’s office determines that a crime has been committed and probable causes exist, one or more arrests will be made and charges will be laid.

The impact of this incident on the film industry is already being felt.

Lindsey told CPR Colorado Matters, I don’t think blank cartridges will ever be a part of movie productions again. It’s finish.

Lindsey is hoping Rust will eventually be released as a tribute and memorial to her now deceased cinematographer.