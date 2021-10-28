Review: Caroline, or change blackmail history





Caroline’s impermeability first tips the scales of sympathy for Noah, whose fantasy of being at the center of his life is excused by his youth and grief. (If he’s a martyr in some way, it may not be trivial that Kushner places the semi-autobiographical story at 913 St. Anthony Street.) In a more typical musical, the satisfaction of his needs would also fill Carolines. Instead, Noah (Jaden Myles Waldman the night I attended) rushes the shows crisis, unwittingly encouraged by Rose (Caissie Levy). Recently married to Noah’s inept father, and trying to assert her authority in the sticky situation, she imposes a new rule: Caroline must keep any change she finds in Noah’s dirty clothes. When Noah, in response, begins to deliberately leave money, Caroline has to fight with herself to take it; the emotional foundations of the household, which Kushner equates to economics, crumble very quickly. Change brings about change. And that’s barely half. Caroline is as full of incidents as Kushners Angels in America, but extremely condensed and then reinforced by the song. What is amazing is that it is never less than exciting to experience. This being a musical, the music is part of it; Tesoris’ Wonderful Score is like a car stereo’s search function, picking up clips of all genres on the dial. The sounds of klezmer, blues, Broadway, Motown, Mozart, and girl group pop, among others, identify each character but also serve as expressive vehicles for the larger ideas that the story brings together. These ideas start small. It just seems like an irritating offense, for example, for Rose to mispronounce Caroline’s name as Carolyn until you notice Clarke wincing as if she is slapped when this happens. And Noah’s fantasies, which at first seem simply sweet, quickly become ridiculous and grandiose. He imagines Caroline’s children, Emmie (Samantha Williams) and his younger brothers Jackie and Joe (Alexander Bello and Jayden Theophile the night I attended) praising him over dinner for his generosity: Thank God we can eat now ! In fact, they don’t think about him at all. Caroline makes, if not more like a pitiful boy, but like an ethical dilemma, an heir to the ways of exploiting even liberal whites. She also doesn’t see Rose as anything other than a cocky employer. I’m afraid I almost did it too; it’s a rare miscalculation that she’s made the villain of a room that doesn’t need it. (Surely Noah’s father, Stuart, a musician who in John Carianis’ interpretation is as dismal as the clarinet he plays, is just as guilty.) Anyway, the strength that the characters need, once set in motion, is more than enough to do the damage.

