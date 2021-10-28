



Image source: insta / mxplayer Attack on “Ashram” sets: Sadhus’ organization accuses Bollywood of having “defamed” culture and hurt feelings On Wednesday, an association of religious leaders demanded that the prosecution of Bajrang Dal activists for allegedly vandalizing the sets of the Prakash Jha “Ashram” web series be withdrawn, and the Hindi film industry was criticized by saints Hindus and Indians accused of distorting culture. . There was a “global conspiracy” to defame “Sanatan Dharma,” he said. Suspected Bajrang Dal activists ransacked the sets of the “Ashram” web series here on Sunday and threw ink at its producer-director Prakash Jha, accusing him of misrepresenting the Hindu community. The Aryavarta Shatadarshan Sadhu Mandal and the Acharya Parishad, an organization of Hindu religious leaders, held a meeting on Wednesday and issued a statement on “Bollywood” in the “past five decades” to unfairly portray Indian culture and saints and Hindu religious sentiments. accused of having injured “The way an ashram has been portrayed in the first two seasons of this web series is reprehensible. This is a worldwide conspiracy to defame Sanatan Dharma. Why is Bollywood afraid to make such films about other religions? “Such films should be stopped or the Hindus will retaliate and the administration and Bollywood will be responsible,” he said. The organization further demanded that the recorded cases against Bajrang Dal workers who vandalized the plateau be removed. Madhya Pradesh Home Secretary Narottam Mishra said on Monday that producers and directors will have to notify authorities of “objectionable material or scenes” in the script before being granted permission to shoot in the state. . Mishra also supported Bajrang Dal’s request to change the name of the web series. Police have so far arrested four people in connection with the attack on the sets.

.

