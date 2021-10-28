Why Denis Villeneuve made ‘Dune’ for himself

When I asked him about his film adaptation of Dune, writer-director Denis Villeneuve quickly waved his precious copy of Frank Herberts’ book, a paperback translated into French with a particularly striking cover which he has owned since he was 13 years old. I keep the book next to me because I work, Villeneuve told me cheerfully on Zoom. I made this film for myself. Be a hard core Dune fan, the first audience member I wanted to please was myself. Everything you receive is there because I to like.

Her enthusiasm is contagious, but it’s a bold approach to making a movie with a rapport Budget of $ 165 million, only the second big-screen adaptation of the best-selling sci-fi novel of all time. The first, the 1984 David Lynchs effort, was such a critical and financial flop that Lynch still hates the no more mention of it. This film failure gave the book the reputation of being unsuitable: too long, unwieldy, and story dense to function on a blockbuster scale. But in Villeneuve, DuneIts immense depth and breadth are assets and not challenges.

The music you hear during your teenage years, your brain is designed so that the information you receive is strongly anchored in your personality, Villeneuve told me earlier this month. As you grow up, you always come back to those moments, to that nostalgia. The way he says it Dune has been ingrained in Villeneuve’s personality ever since he read the book on a whim as a teenager, and while there were things he admired about Lynch’s version, he knew it wouldn’t be. not the last effort to adapt the story to the cinema. Lynch’s movie is almost like a comedy I didn’t feel Lynch took Dune seriously. This is the thing. I take science fiction very seriously, said Villeneuve with a smile.

His possession of such a massive project would have seemed like a surprise just a few years ago, when Villeneuve was even better known as the director of breakout Canadian indie. Fires who had moved to Hollywood to do some incredibly dark, albeit beautifully edited, dramas such as Prisoners and Hitman. They were both adult crime thrillersPrisoners about a grieving father looking for the kidnapper of his child, Hitman a representation of the moral gray areas of the drug war with major production values ​​and stuffed with movie stars, but with smaller budgets, a genre that Villeneuve admits is becoming an endangered species.

When i did Prisoners, in 2012, people back then were saying that was the end of the $ 50 million movies, the mid-range, he said. It’s true; Sometimes it’s easier to make a $ 200 million movie. Since then, his cinematic ambitions have grown to include the 2016 Alien Encounter film. Arrival (a nominee for Best Picture) and 2017s Blade Runner 2049, a controversial but grandiose attempt to sequence one of the most respected science fiction films of all time. While pressing for Arrival, Villeneuve learned that the production company Legendary Pictures had acquired the rights to Herbert’s novel, and he threw his hat in the ring.

It is a project that I would never have dared to mention 10 years ago. I felt I was starting to prepare to do this while I was working on Arrival and Blade runner, having enough technical knowledge to tackle it. When people asked me, what would be your dream project ?, I kept saying, Dune, Villeneuve told me. It was the fastest meeting of my life. We met, we shook hands, me and [the Legendary Pictures executive] Marie Parent. It was a two-minute meeting.

His take on the story turns the chosen narrative placed on protagonist Paul Atreides (played by Timothe Chalamet) into a cruel responsibility, lending weight and shade to a story that might otherwise appear simplistic to audiences. It was important to me that Paul was not triumphant, that he had the burden of taking someone else’s life. Paul Atreides is a formidable warrior but does not take advantage of it for a minute. He has the skills to be a warrior, but he doesn’t have the soul to be a warrior, Villeneuve said. But by digging deeper into Herberts’ characterization and giving ample screen time to the complex dynamic between Paul and his mother, Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), Villeneuve also cuts the film’s story halfway into the book Herberts, a bet that could alienate the public on their way outside.

He recognized the challenge that had haunted Lynch years ago, of how to turn a sprawling epic into something digestible for mainstream theater enthusiasts. Lynchs attempts to sacrifice consistency by cramming the entire book into a single 137-minute film; Villeneuve’s film is even longer, but tackles the plot much less. The problem is not to bring the book to the screen. It’s bringing the book to the screen in a Hollywood context, Villeneuve said. I had very few requests, but I said I wanted to shoot in the real desert, I wouldn’t shoot this on a backlot and we would have to do two parts. It is a decision that was spontaneously accepted by the studio. Everyone understood.

Over the past few decades, spending so much money on an endless movie would have been seen as ridiculous in the industry, but Villeneuve made his point in 2016, as every studio scrambled to emulate the gargantuan success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now Hollywood Gender Storytelling Is Most Appreciated If It Can never end, and an adaptation of Dune seemed ideal for this: Herbert produced six Dune books in total, his son Brian has produced more in collaboration with Kevin J. Anderson, and HBO Max has previously announced a additional tv series to further expand the fictional universe. Villeneuve endeavors to do Dune: part two, that Legendary and Warner Bros. just officially the green light. My first idea was to shoot the two films back to back. It was too expensive, and they wanted to test the water, which I understand is right. It’s part of the game, he said, highlighting the financial risk. I think somewhere in everyone’s mind, everyone was scared.

Since 2016, Hollywood’s fervor for franchises has changed. edifying tale, and Marvels’ comic book rival, DC, has focused more on standalone films than on big, interconnected storytelling. But the greatest danger for a second Dune The film revolves around the continuing health of the big screen experience, for which Villeneuve said his film was explicitly intended. The pandemic has delayed the release of Dune nearly a year, but that also meant it was included in distributor WarnerMedias’ experiment of putting every 2021 release on HBO Max the same day it hit theaters. Villeneuve rebuked the strategy in a open letter when it was announced, calling it a desperate attempt to gain public attention. Later, he said what to watch Dune on TV it would be like driving a speedboat in your bathtub.

Villeneuve seemed a bit more equivocal in the conversation with me, perhaps because the film had already opened up to big cheers in Europe in the same way, it exceeded expectations in America last weekend, opening at $ 41 million, a record for WarnerMedia in the HBO Max era. But his disdain was still clear. I am not against streaming. I love streaming. But as a filmmaker, I want to protect the theatrical experience. I feel like right now the decisions are being made by technocrats and people on Wall Street, he said. It is true that the theatrical experience is top to bottom; it’s a more erratic matter. But we were talking about a language here. Were talking about an art form.

Dune is as striking a commercial as one can imagine for the theatrical experience, which makes its debut on HBO all the more ironic that it would be best experienced in an IMAX theater on a 100-foot-tall screen, with a powerful sound system. But Villeneuve seemed aware that due to the continued prevalence of COVID-19, the debate extended beyond a corporate desire to juice subscription numbers. Right now the enemy is the pandemic. So I understand that the film will be available in areas that are not secure. But once out of the pandemic, it will be necessary to make decisions that protect the theatrical experience, he said. People want to go back to the theater. I’m not afraid for the future of the big screen, frankly. I’m afraid for arthouse films that will have less access.

Villeneuve’s interest has recently turned to large-scale films, and with Dune: part two pass, hell remains in this world for the next few years. But it’s the rare filmmaker who seems to be able to work at this level without succumbing to the lack of originality, delivering true event cinema as opposed to many of the lighter blockbusters that take over screens today. He seemed aware of this ongoing test. Cinema is an art; art is a risk, he says. From the start, cinema has been a strange balance between art and commerce. It’s part of the game. If I didn’t want to play this game, I would do some ice sculpture.

