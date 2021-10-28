Counting and Collecting the Salem Witch Trials | Smart News

Nora McGreevy Daily Correspondent

Elizabeth Comment was about 56 years old when her neighbors accused her of practicing witchcraft in 1692.

God knows I’m innocent noted How (also spelled Howe), who lived in colonial Massachusetts with her husband and their six children, during an exam. Her 94-year-old stepfather, James HowSr., Came to her aid, bear witness that she had been a Christian wife to her son, James HowJr., who was blind at the age of 50: given his lack of sight [she] tenderly [led] him by hand.

These testimonies offer poignant evidence of one of the worst Collective panic events in American history, the Salem Witch Trial. Residents of Salem and neighboring towns have accused more than 150 of them of practicing devil magic, as Jess Blumberg wrote forSmithsonianmagazine in 2007. Sham legal proceedings led to the death of 25 innocent people, including how, who was hanged for her crimes later that year, reports Pamela Reynolds for WBUR.

Thanks to a permanent exhibition at Peabody Museum Essex (PEM) in Salem, Internet users can now discover a handful of transcribed texts recordings witch hunts among them, files related to the Hows affair. By a declaration, the museum houses the world’s largest collection of documents on the Salem witch trials, including more than 500 documents from the Massachusetts Supreme Court.

To see until March 2022, The Salem Witch Trials: Calculation and Recovery juxtaposes 17th century artefacts with responses by contemporary artists to the tragic event. Items on display include a trunk that belonged to an infamous judge Jonathan corwin and one petition in a Boston court, signed by 32 longtime neighbors, asserting the innocence of Elisabeth and Jean Proctor. (Despite pleas from his neighbors, John was executed by hanging in August 1692, while Elizabeth was found guilty but was given a stay of execution because she was pregnant. Arthur Millers 1953 play The crucibledramatizes the history of couples.)

The exhibit also seeks to contextualize the trials, which took place against the backdrop of smallpox epidemics, threats from neighboring indigenous tribes and political instability, notes Katie White for Artnet news. Motivated by xenophobia and fear, people of all ages searched for scapegoats among their friends, family and neighbors. Many of the defendants were outsiders to the rigid Puritan society of Salem before being named as agents of the devil. Examples includeBridget bishop, a party girl apparently too fond of bright colors, in the words of New York Times Shane Mitchell and Tituba, a slave Caribbean woman who was the first person charged.

The accusations were based on fear, co-curator Lydia Gordon told the Times. They were based on jealousy, land disputes and money. And it might sound different, but this fear, and this need to control mostly women, or people who are not part of a heteronormative society? Well, we still see it today.

The second part of the show takes a modern twist, exploring how the descendants of the defendants dealt with the trauma suffered by their ancestors. Legendary fashion designer Alexander McQueen, for example, was a distant descendant of How.

After traveling to Salem and studying Hows’ testimony at trial, McQueen was inspired to create a 2007 couture collection of lavish dresses titled In memory of Elizabeth How, Salem 1692. Now on display at the museum, the designs favor dark colors traditionally considered a violation puritan sumptuary laws because they required excessive amounts of dye and Gothic elements. A bodycon velvet dress features theatrical references to witchcraft, including a high collar and a hand-sewn bugle glitter star that functions as a sartorial amulet, per Artnet news.

Also included are 13 portraits of modern day witches by the photographer Frances F. Dennys seriesMajor Arcana: Portraits of Witches in America.Denny is a descendant of the two judges of Salem Samuel Sewall and resident of Northampton Mary bliss parsons, who was charged with witchcraft but acquitted by a Boston court in 1675, reports the Times.

The artist has spent three years photographing dozens of people who identify as witches, including those who practice as herbalists, tarot readers and female doctors.

Witch is a word that has a lot of baggage, Denny tells WBUR. So, there is something really poignant about the fact that these individuals took it from those dark origins and turned it into something powerful.

Outside of the art world, Salem’s sordid story continues to resonate in myriad ways. Last August, a group of eighth-grade students proposed a Massachusetts law deleting the name of Elizabeth Johnson Jr., a 22-year-old woman accused of witchcraft during the trials. Sentenced to die but given a reprieve before her execution, she is the only witch in Salem to still need an official pardon, reports William J. Kole for theAssociated press (AP).

It’s important to remember that these tragedies didn’t happen so long ago, Gordon told the Times. And so I think one of the things contemporary artists have really put into this exhibit is a conversation about how we continue to use our voices to stand up against injustice.

The Salem Witch Trials: Calculation and Recovery is showing at Peabody Museum Essex (PEM) in Salem, Massachusetts, until March 20, 2022.