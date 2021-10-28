Entertainment
Ariana Grande sells her Hollywood Hills house for $ 14 million at a small profit
Singer Ariana Grande is leaving the Hollywood Hills, just over a year after spending $ 13.7 million on the mansion.
The 28-year-old singer sold the house on Wednesday for $ 14 million to an undisclosed buyer, according to TMZ.
The sale comes just weeks after the singer obtained a five-year restraining order against a stalker named Aharon Zebulun Brown, 23, who allegedly wielded a large hunting knife in the house she just sold.
The 10,094 square foot home was located on 0.35 acre land in the famous “Bird Streets” neighborhood of the Hollywood Hills.
The mansion included four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and other amenities including a fitness studio, wellness center, and 300-bottle wine cellar.
The outdoor area has a spacious swimming pool and stunning views of Los Angeles.
It was reported in September that Brown managed to break into Grande’s property, threatening to kill her and her security team while wielding a hunting knife.
Police were called and Brown attempted to escape on foot, but he was eventually apprehended and taken into custody.
The singer sought an injunction, saying: “I fear for my safety and that of my family. I am concerned that in the absence of a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my house and attempt to physically injure me or to assassinate me, or members of my family.
She obtained a five-year restraining order from Brown in early October by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Reginald Neal.
Grande bought the house in June 2020 just weeks after marrying real estate agent Dalton Gomez, and also just weeks after dealing with another stalker.
The singer and her mother Joan obtained another five-year injunction against Fidel Henriquez, who was ordered not to approach within 100 meters of their homes and vehicles.
He was caught on the singer’s property in March 2020 after following a delivery truck through the gates, before knocking on his mother’s door with a handwritten love letter to his daughter.
That same month, Grande was “run over” by someone, who called the police claiming that shots had been fired at her home.
Grande can currently be seen on the 21st season of The Voice, which continues with the third round knockout on Monday, November 1.
