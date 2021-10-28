Watch: Bollywood and Arab cinema will collide in spectacular fashion at Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai on Thursday







Mohammad Ramadan and Urvashi Rautela at Wednesday’s press conference for Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Meydan.

Dubai: The world of Bollywood and Arab cinema will collide in spectacular fashion at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night at the Meydan in Dubai on October 28 as the region’s biggest pop idol, Mohamed Ramadan, performs some dance moves with the Indian actress Urvashi Rautela. We will play tomorrow on our latest hit Versace Baby [Thursday]. It will be a memorable and special evening where Arabic music and Bollywood dance meet. We’re so excited, Ramadan said in an exclusive interview with Gulf News. Rautela describes their hit musical single Versace Baby, shot extensively in Dubai, as a beautiful collaboration between an Arab idol and an Indian actress. Earlier at a press conference, singers such as Amaal Malik, Kanika Kapoor, Tulsi Kumar, and legendary actors Zeenat Aman and Gulshan Grover expressed their excitement to participate in a scintillating awards ceremony. filled with a red carpet call. Gulshan Grover during the event

Sold-out event Actors Kajol, Nora Fatehi, Sunny Leone and Nivin Pauly are expected to attend the big party which will start at 8 p.m. It’s a sold-out event, said Rizwan Sajan, the man behind the awards night. (Left to right) Rizwan Sajan, Zeenat Aman, Gulshan Grover, Mohammad Ramadan, Urvashi Rautela, Kanika Kapoor, Amaal Malik and Tulsi Kumar, at the press conference

All talent also felt that this awards ceremony is especially important for all artists as it is the first event of this magnitude to take place in the United Arab Emirates after the global pandemic. This is probably the first time that we play this year. This year is so special because its first performance on stage. We’re extremely nervous and excited, Kapoor said, entering his Bollywood hit song Chittiyaan Kalayiyaan as a teaser for what lies ahead. The Bollywood Legend Legendary actress Zeenat Aman, who will likely be celebrated tomorrow for her solid work in Indian cinema, has become nostalgic as she rethinks the milestones of her career. Zeenat Aman at press conference in Dubai on Wednesday

50 years ago I received a Filmfare Award and now, 50 years later, I’m back here receiving the Filmfare Middle East honor. It means a lot to me. Thank you so much. Films are such a collaborative medium, and this event indicates the meeting of people and talents, Aman said at the press conference. Singer Tulsi Kumar also told Gulf News it was the first opening act of her career for Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night, an evening meant to celebrate and honor talents from Bollywood, Arab cinema and the stage. Pakistani entertainment. I practiced, practiced, practiced a lot for this. It’s a great honor to play again. I missed playing and hearing my fans cheering me on, Kumar said. Actress Shruti Haasan also opened up about being red carpet ready for the big night tomorrow. I plan to wear a leather outfit and aim for a gothic look, Haasan said.

Urvashi Rautela, at the press conference for the Filmfare Achievers evening in Meydan. October 27, 2021. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan / Gulf News

Amaal Malik and Tulsi Kumar perform at the Filmfare Achievers evening press conference in Meydan. October 27, 2021. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan / Gulf News

(Left to right) Gulshan Grover, Rizwan Sajan, Urvashi Rautela, Kanika Kapoor, Amaal Malik and Tulsi Kumar, at the press conference for the Filmfare Achievers evening in Meydan. October 27, 2021. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan / Gulf News

