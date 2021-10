Amazon Licensed Yash Raj’s Bollywood Blockbusters

Upcoming Bollywood blockbusters featuring top talent from leading Indian studio Yash Raj Films will air on Amazon Prime Video four weeks after their theatrical release. The license agreement covers exclusive worldwide broadcast rights. The list includes the heist comedy “Bunty Aur Babli 2”, starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari; the action artist “Shamshera”, with Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt; the historic action show “Prithviraj”, based on the life of King Prithviraj Chauhan, with Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Manushi Chhillar and Sonu Sood; and family entertainer with a social post “Jayeshbhai Jordaar”, starring Ranveer Singh. “At Prime Video, we strive to deliver the greatest and best entertainment to our customers and this partnership with Yash Raj Films is the perfect demonstration of that commitment,” said Gaurav Gandhi, Country Director of Prime Video India. “Over the past four years, we’ve consistently delivered blockbuster movies to entertain audiences in the comfort of their own homes and on a screen of their choice. The digital world premieres, four weeks after the theatrical release, will not only delight our Prime members, but will also help dramatically increase the reach and viewing base of these highly anticipated films – in India and around the world. Yash Raj Films is known for delivering some of the best cinematic experiences to audiences, and we are delighted to partner with them for these films. Amazon is already home to several Yash Raj Films classics, including “Darr”, “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”, “Silsila”, “Chandni” and “Dil To Pagal Hai” and more recent titles “Thugs of Hindostan”, “War” and “Mardaani.” Akshaye Widhani, Senior Vice President, Yash Raj Films, said, “In Prime Video, we found a partner who not only shares our vision of delivering engaging cinematic experiences, but also provides a global distribution of the best stories from the world. Indian entertainment ecosystem. We’re excited to sign this exclusive streaming deal with Prime Video, which will allow our upcoming titles to travel beyond geographies and add additional value to Prime Video’s stellar library of content.

