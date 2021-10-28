Abhimanyu Dassani: Bollywood taught me flexibility, patience and understanding

One of the reasons romantic films are rare in Bollywood is that filmmakers have for the most part been unable to synchronize with the evolving definition of love with today’s times, believes actor Abhimanyu Dassani. .

While the 1990s Bollywood was dominated by larger-than-life romantic dramas – from Dilwale Dulhania The Jayenge to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai – the 2000s saw a flood of romantic comedies with films like Hum Tum, Jab We Met, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu among others.

But in today’s Hindi film industry landscape – where biopics and war dramas are more in vogue – the romance has all but disappeared.

In an interview with PTI, Dassani said the reason could be attributed to the insufficient number of filmmakers taking the pulse of modern romance, which has undergone a dramatic shift.

“I think there was a generational gap between filmmakers and audiences in terms of understanding what romance is. Because since technology entered the foray, the kind of romance that occurs, the language of it, the intention, the duration, the passion of it have changed dimension ”, the actor , who will next be seen in the romantic drama Meenakshi Sundareshwar, noted.

Dassani, 31, said it took a few years for the creators to understand the “new language of love” and how effectively they could communicate it to the public.

“This process, perhaps in the last few years, has not been explored because it has not been understood. Romance can never die. Love is a universal language. Most touching films or works of art are always inspired in one way or another by love, ”he added.

Directed by Vivek Soni, Meenakshi Sundareshwar traces the journey of a young couple, played by Sanya Malhotra and Dassani in titular roles, which are in a long distance marriage.

As Sundareshwar – a simple engineer from Madurai who moved to Bengaluru for his new job immediately after his marriage to Meenakshi – Dassani found the opportunity to venture into something new after his debut in 2018 with the actor ” Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota ”.

For the Mumbai-born actor, channeling the innocence of a small town man was a challenge he took on with the film.

“In this world full of chaos, it’s nice to meet someone who is pure, straightforward and easy to understand. But Sundareshwar is also like a duck in water – he looks really elegant on the surface, but underneath he kicks his feet as wildly as he can. It is the internal struggle that he goes through on a daily basis, ”he explained.

This will be Dassani’s second outing, after Vasan Bala’s Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. The actor also has two other projects in the works – the romantic action comedy Nikamma and Aankh Micholi.

His journey so far in the industry has learned not to be rigid with his expectations of how Bollywood works, he said.

“It has been quite a journey of exploring myself, to understand who I am, where I am from and what I want to do with the time I have. You enter an industry with a certain expectation of the way things work, of the way you want to work in it, ”said the actor, who is the son of actor Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dasani.

“But then, once you’re there, you’ve got to be flexible enough to understand that you’ll have to keep up with what’s going on instead of being rigid. It taught me flexibility and patience and to understand how to become something that I want to do and that I want to become, ”he added.

Co-written by Aarsh Vora and Soni, Meenakshi Sundareshwar is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on November 5th. The film is supported by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment.