“Gauri Khan under emotional and physical stress, close to mental breakdown”, report says

Tomorrow we will try to finish it, ”Judge Sambre said after Wednesday’s hearing which lasted more than two hours. Speculation about Aryan’s fate is rife as family and fans of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan hope their 23-year-old will be released from prison on Thursday.

Aryan has been in jail for more than three weeks now after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from a cruise ship that was raided for illegal substances by authorities on October 2. He has been denied bail twice, both by a Mumbai district court and special drug court in the case. Senior attorney and former Indian attorney general Mukul Rohatgi is representing Aryan in his bail application before the Bombay High Court.

On the other hand, actress Ananya Panday was interviewed earlier by NCB for two days last week and was recalled on Monday. She was likely to appear before the drug agency around 11 a.m. on Monday, but did not show up for the third round of questioning, the official said. On Thursday and Friday of last week, Ananya was interrogated for almost six hours, combined, in connection with her alleged WhatsApp chats with Aryan. The latest report says Ananya will tour for a Liger song with Vijay Deverakonda in Mumbai on Thursday after being delayed last week.

Besides Aryan, the BCN has so far caught another 19 people as the cruise ship progresses at a rapid pace, and more arrests are not ruled out.

