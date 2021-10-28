Timber Review: Buck Wild – The New York Times





Antlers, a moody confusion of Scott Cooper (Hostiles), attempts to do for the wendigo, a man-eating, steroid-like, moose-like creature of Algonquin folklore, what Jaws did for the great white shark: parry a beast to its protuberances and unleash yourself in an economically anxious hamlet where basic human well-being is a luxury. The setting is a small coal mining town in Oregon that looks funereal even before the wendigo piles up the thorns like discarded toothpicks. The mine has closed, but promises to reopen. In the meantime, his abandoned well is an irresistible temptation for two destructive forces destined to collide: Frank Weaver (Scott Haze), a local methamphetamine maker who cooks in the dark, and the wendigo, Earth’s vengeful protector. Mother. (The film’s green ideology only appears in the opening crawl before it becomes as forgotten as a 1994 Earth Day t-shirt.) A cannibal who symbolizes humanity’s appetite for greed and plunder couldn’t be more relevant. In the performance, however, Antlers is not very interested in developing his folk myth. The wendigo stalks the film like another throated corpse crusher who howls and stomps and does his best to stomp a path for a sequel. The screenplay, co-written by Cooper, C. Henry Chaisson and Nick Antosca (Channel Zero), instead focuses on the miseries of Frank’s eldest son, Lucas (a promising Jeremy T. Thomas), a 12-year-old with grappled with the complete destruction of her already fragile family life. Lucas’ English teacher Julia (Keri Russell) notices that the hungry child is scribbling disturbed pictures that require more attention than the stretched principal (Amy Madigan) is able to give.

Julia has her own history of abuse, conveyed through cryptic flashbacks and Russell’s flat frown. The smartest ideas in the movies come from observing how abused children carry their secrets. At the same time, the brother of Julias (Jesse Plemons), the local sheriff, is grappling with the hypothesis that the disemboweled victims were shot by a bear or a cougar or something, nonsense made worse by the Cooper’s apparent affection for heavy dialogue that makes each character. speak as if they are hand-reducing each word. The seriousness of the film is as oppressive as its settings of monotonous fog. Cinematographer Florian Hoffmeister shoots brilliantly, making Boschian ghouls of men wearing insect-eyed gas masks, but it becomes frustrating that neither he nor Cooper allows anyone to light more than one lamp . Despite Julias lectures in class on the purpose of fiction on Goldilocks: is there a moral or a lesson in this story? Antlers itself is just a muddled presentation of horrible things, the bones of a good idea without any meat. Drink

Rated R for blood, guts, and emotional bludgeoning. Duration: 1 hour 39 minutes. In theaters.

