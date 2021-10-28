Review: Sharon D Clarke is electrifying in ‘Caroline, or Change’

If you happened to run into Sharon D Clarke on the street, you might not find her to be a particularly imposing figure. But as the main character in the superlative Broadway cover of the musical Caroline, or Changer, she commands the scene with such imposing authority that it’s almost surprising to see someone else find the courage to step on it. . Portraying a southern 1960s maid struggling with her finances and the emotional pressures of not one but two families, Clarke imbues the character with a calm but steaming intensity that galvanizes the musical into a lively and almost life. nervous whenever she is in the center of the stage.

For this spectator, who has now seen the show five times since its debut at the Public Theater in 2003, Caroline, ou Changer remains a musical easier to admire than to fully appreciate. This is perhaps not surprising, given that the intricate book and lyrics are written by “Angels in America” ​​author Tony Kushner, whose work has always been marked by a fierce and inquisitive intelligence that never leaves not easily room for the kind of feeling that is so often a hallmark of Broadway musicals. He is more interested, here and in much of his work, in stimulating the mind and stirring the conscience than in pulling the heart.

In Caroline, or Change, Kushner and composer Jeanine Tesori created a layered portrait of two families: the Gellmans, a Jewish family, and the family of their black maid, Caroline, with particular emphasis on the relationship between Caroline and the Gellmans. -the old son Noah (Gabriel Amoroso at the show I saw). Tesoris’ music spans an astonishing variety of styles: from vintage R&B pop and blues and spirituals, to klezmer music and even a hint of pseudo-Mozart. She is the most accomplished musical mathematician and composer for the theater.

Caroline’s great strength, which I see more clearly now than almost 20 years ago, is the refusal to sentimentalize the central character. Bitter, laconic, and resistant to attempts to establish the kind of friendly relationship that those who hire servants expect of them, she is a powerful symbol of passive resistance to the system. Though baffled by the more militant agitation of her teenage daughter, Emmie (Samantha Williams), who is tuned in to the nascent civil rights movement, Caroline unknowingly embodies a rebuke to the racist status quo.

Clarke portrays the character as if she is made of steel and fire, not just flesh and blood. Her voice can soften into a soft instrument as Caroline opens her heart to express feelings of affection or regret. But more often than not, and particularly in her final solo, which blows up the back wall of the theater (this is one of the big numbers at 11 o’clock, worthy of comparison with the legendary Roses Turn), Clarke’s voice is hits you like love at first sight, so is loaded with an intensity of feeling, mostly anger, frustration, and righteousness.

The central plot tension is the one-sided friendship between Caroline and Noah, a lonely only child whose mother has passed away and who shows his own earthiness by resisting the well-meaning efforts of his stepmother, Rose (Caissie Levy). Noah often goes to the basement where Caroline works in oven-like conditions washing, drying and folding laundry. But Noah’s adoring attempts to cajole a feeling of Caroline are mostly dashed.

The conflict erupts when Rose attempts to instill financial responsibility in Noah by suggesting that Caroline keep the change Noah leaves in her pockets. At first, the resilient and insulted Clarkes responds with icy contempt. Caroline finally agrees to participate in the Roses scheme, with disastrous end results.

This pillar of the show is solidly built and reaches a murderous emotional climax. But much of what surrounds him and there is quite a bit of it, with almost 20 roles on the show, isn’t always so captivating. The Carolines Company in the Gellman House is not so much family as its fantastic companions downstairs: a washing machine (portrayed with lively humor by Arica Jackson, surrounded by bubbles), a dryer of almost demonic ferocity. (Kevin S. McAllister’s dark baritone confidently wraps around the role), and a radio (Nasia Thomas, Nya and Harper Miles, channeling the sound of the girl group). These diversions can delight or, alternatively, simply entertain.

The Gellmans are a somewhat fractured family. Levy provides Rose with a lovely combination of loving, exhausted, unshared exasperation, as Noah and even her still grieving husband, Stuart, played with a funny and sad blur by John Cariani, remain locked doors she can’t find. keys. Amoroso gives a winning and energetic performance as Noah. Joining the clan intermittently are the parents Stuarts, grandmother (Joy Hermalyn) and grandfather (Stuart Zagnit), and, on a visit to Hanukkah, the father of Roses (a fiery Chip Zien), whose convictions radicals find a funny echo but also an intelligent foil in Carolines. Emmie.

Almost equal attention is given to Caroline’s own divorced family: Emmie (played with brilliant magnetism by Williams), who is involved in the slaughter of a statue celebrating Confederation, and her two younger brothers. Another important role is that of Dotty, a housekeeper and practically Caroline’s only friend, who tries to break the ice surrounding her friend’s heart, and whom Tamika Lawrence brings to life tender and loving.

The musical even takes time for considerable discussion of the assassination of John F. Kennedy, inevitable, perhaps, given the times depicted, but nonetheless something a bit misguided that distracts the attention from the Caroline’s story. And did I mention the moon, which floats above the debates, giving wise premonitions of change sung with lyrical beauty blossoming by NKenge?

All of this is a lot to delineate with depth within the limited confines of a musical, despite Michael Longhurst’s well-flowing direction. Sometimes Caroline, or the Change feels frustrating and diffuse as he strives to paint in-depth portraits of two families facing both internal conflict and social injustice.

But removing any element of this visionary and fiercely imaginative spectacle could jeopardize the whole. In any case, it has become a landmark of 21st century musical theater. Yet for this viewer, it is the straightforward but compassionate portrayal of the main character that elevates the show to the sublime, and Clarke’s performance much like Tonya Pinkinss in the original production is the driving force behind her moments of transcendence.

“Caroline, or Change” opened at Studio 54 on October 27, 2021.

Critic’s photo credit: Joan Marcus

Creation: Directed by Michael Longhurst; Choreographed by Ann Yee; Book by Tony Kushner; Music by Jeanine Tesori; Words by Tony Kushner; Stage design by Fly Davis; Costume design by Fly Davis; Lighting design by Jack Knowles; Sound design by Paul Arditti.

Producers: Roundabout Theater Company; Produced in association with Lot’s Wife, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions / Willette & Manny Klausner, Chambers-D’Angora / Joseph & Alyson Graci and Dale Franzen.

Actors: Sharon D. Clarke, Gabriel Amoroso, Alexander Bello, John Cariani, Joy Hermalyn, Arica Jackson, Tamika Lawrence, Caissie Levy, Adam Makk, Kevin S. McAllister, Harper Miles, N’Kenge, Nya, Richard Alexander Phillips, Jayden Théophile, Nasia Thomas, Jaden Myles Waldman, Samantha Williams, Stuart Zagnit and Chip Zien.