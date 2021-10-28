9 events around Birmingham to get in the spirit of Halloween





Reading time 3 minutes A Halloween classic. Photo via Sloss Ovens Looking for some spooky fun? We’ve got you covered. Check out this list of nine Halloween-themed events happening around Birmingham. 1. Carnival Haunted Car Wash A fear and a wash all in one. Photo via 3i Car Wash Facebook 3i Car Wash in Fultondale hosts its first Haunted carnival house. For $ 25 per vehicle, experience the thrills and thrills of a haunted house while having your car washed. There is no limit of bikers per vehicle, so load up all the kids and scare them off. The next dates for the experience are October 29 and 30 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets are limited so get yours ASAP. Tickets | Site 2.4th Annual Halloween Pub Crawl No cover charges? Count us on. Photo via Steel Gastropub Party like you don’t live to see tomorrow at 4th Annual Halloween Pub Crawl Friday October 30. Start the evening at the Steel Gastropub and work your way through bars like Mojo Pub, TrimTab Brewing, and Carrigan’s Beer Garden All cover charges waived. Your ticket purchase includes a costume contest with a grand prize of $ 1,000, two free drinks or shots, drink specials, professional photographer, after-party and access to the official crawl map. Tickets | Site 3. Rocky Horror Masked Ball The cult classic is back. Photo via Sloss Ovens On Saturday October 30, Rocky Horror Masked Ball returns to Sloss Furnaces after 28 years. DJ Tony Rodio will be on both as you enjoy what’s known as Birmingham’s best costume contest and cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show. After the show, stay for the It’s a Time Warp dance party with tunes from DJ A Flock of Geno. You can even win a weekend in New York to see Kacey Musgraves at Madison Square Garden. Tickets | Site 4. Matt Mathews Booty Bash Have a booty night. Photo by Matt Mathews Fancy some shopping on Halloween weekend? So visit Matt Mathew’s, Booty Bash Friday October 29. For $ 8, you can spend the evening at the Matt Mathews Studio snacking, drinking, and shopping. For one night, Matt Mathews is offering 30% off in-store purchases. Don’t forget to dress new for the costume contest. The winner receives a free session with the Matt Mathews team! Tickets | Site 5. Sunday Series Halloween Costume Party Come dressed to kill. Photo via Instagram Series Sunday Party On Halloween, hang out with the Sunday Series Day Party team at the TJ Tower from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Don’t hesitate to buy your tickets Sections and tables sell out FAST. Expect music from Gina Tollese, door prizes, freebies, drink specials, and the coolest fog machine of all. A grand prize goes to the best costume the crowd chooses, so come in a killer outfit (got it?). Tickets | Site 6. Hulls and Howls at Birmingham Zoo Halloween fun suitable for kids. Photo via Birmingham Zoo On October 30 and 31, take the little ones to Birmingham Zoo for Howls and howls. Along with a perfect day to spend with the animals, kids can take tricks or treats in the zoo, ride the Haunted Red Diamond Express train, and spin on the Protective Life Corporation’s spider web carousel. Tickets | Site 7. Night of dread at Fennec Fennec’s Halloween cocktails look scary. Photo via Cecilia Wood for Bham Now Fennec organizes its first Halloween partyNight of dread at Fennec Friday October 29. The party features spooky specialty spirits (cocktails), a costume contest with cash prizes, and a photo booth to capture all the fun and scares. You can find live music all night long courtesy of the Tommy Crowder Band and DJ John Cubelic. Tickets | Site 8. Pizitz Food Hall Halloween Party Who is ready to party? Photo via Pizitz Dining Room Personally, my favorite parties are free so The Pizitz after dark the party looks amazing. Our favorite lunch spot gets spooky this Saturday, October 30 from 8 p.m. to midnight with DJs Gina Tollese and Giani Martin, spooky coupons Hocus Pocus Margaritas, tarot readings and LED circus performers the Luminarts. RSVP | Site 9. Nightmare on 22nd Street Do some trouble in Iron City with DJ Mark AD. Photo via DJ Mark AD on Facebook You probably gave up on the trick or the treatment years ago, but it’s time to wake up your inner child. Head toward Nightmare on 22nd Street Saturday October 30 in Iron City for an adult ride or a treat with the best treat ever! Go to the mezzanine for special shots using Iron City tokens. In addition, there will be a photo booth, a cash costume contest with multiple winners, and tunes by DJ Mark AD. Tickets | Site Ready to kick off Halloween weekend? Tell us about your projects @BhamNow.

