Political satirist and stand-up pioneer Mort Sahl dies at 94ExBulletin





Mort Sahl had a conscious style of humor and attributed his influence to jazz. He started doing stand-up in the 1950s, at a time when most comedians were men in suits tearing up one-liners.





NOEL KING, HOST: Satirist Mort Sahl has inspired generations of comedians. He, however, was inspired by jazz. You could see it in his current style of consciousness. Sahl died Tuesday at the age of 94. This is NPR’s Elizabeth Blair. ELIZABETH BLAIR, BYLINE: In 1960 Mort Sahl was on the cover of Time magazine for an article called “The New Comedians”. It is surrounded by balloons with caricatures of politicians – Nixon, Johnson, Kennedy. Sahl has a pen in his hand, ready to pop those balloons. On a show in 1967, he said it was his job to shatter the public illusion that presidents are father figures. (EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD) DEATH SAHL: They’ll greet him for a while, then it starts to bother them, and they say, I have a desire to bring him in. This is where I come in. Corn… (TO LAUGH) BLAIR: Sahl started doing stand-up in the 1950s, at a time when most comedians were men in suits ripping one-liners. Sahl wore a V-neck sweater, put a newspaper under his arm and just spoke. (EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD) SAHL: And I was walking in Central Park. There are delinquents running around that stopped me, a bunch of kids with knives. And I held on and told them that I admired their wandering existence, and that I wanted to join them. And they panicked from the blame. (TO LAUGH) BLAIR: Morton Lyon Sahl was born in Montreal. His family moved to Los Angeles when he was young. Her father was a failed playwright who worked as a clerk for the FBI. Sahl’s satire spared no one – young, old, right and left – but he dated celebrities and government officials. He called President Ronald Reagan a personal friend. He wrote jokes for John F. Kennedy’s presidential campaign speeches. After JFK’s assassination, Sahl was convinced the CIA was behind it all. He became involved in the investigation of New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison, trying to prove the plot. After that, Mort Sahl’s career started to slow down. He recovered somewhat a few years later, but he still stuck with his belief that a satirist should give people the truth. Elizabeth Blair, NPR News. (EXTRACT FROM “WHO COULD CARE?” BY STAN GETZ) Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. See the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information. NPR transcripts are created within an emergency time frame by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR entrepreneur, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/10/27/1049546337/political-satirist-and-stand-up-comedy-pioneer-mort-sahl-dies-at-94 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos