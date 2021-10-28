Edgar Wright in Last Night in Soho and the Nostalgia Trap





When Edgar Wright has an idea for a new movie, it consumes him until he’s finally able to do it. Like he said recently, there is a certain point where the movie chooses you, it haunts you. Wright said that was when he felt compelled to exercise it cardio and exorcise it William Friedkin style. So it’s fitting that his latest film, Last night in Soho, is a ghost story. This thriller, due October 29, tells the story of Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie), a young woman of today who is obsessed with the music and style of 1960s London, and who goes there to study fashion. Once there, she discovers that her dreams are filled with the escapades of another woman, Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy), who traveled to London in the 1960s in search of romance and fame.

But as Eloise tries to find out what happened to Sandie, the dreams turn nightmarish, revealing the sordid undersides of the city at a time she once imagined glamorous and revealing decades-old crimes with ethereal victims who always ask for justice. It’s a pivotal moment for Wright, 47, the British writer and director who has put his idiosyncratic imprint on an array of action comedies. Last Night in Soho follows its 2017 car chase thriller Baby driver, the biggest commercial success of his career, and will be his second film released this year after the rock documentary The Sparks brothers. Wright’s latest film finds him moving away from comedic terrain and into a murkier, more horrific realm. Rather than focusing on the characters played by his longtime friends like Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, he used female lead roles for the first time. As with Wright’s zombie-apocalypse comedy Shaun of the Dead and video game romance Scott Pilgrim vs the world, Last Night in Soho offers a pastiche of genres and a generous dose of nostalgia.

This time, however, the director’s goal isn’t necessarily to romanticize the past, but to remind us that when we do, we can cover up toxic attitudes and unrecognized misdeeds that continue to plague the present.

We all indulge in personal time travel musings and view them as harmless, which Wright readily admits. It’s something that I can’t physically do in my lifetime, even Elon Musk won’t create a machine that takes me back in time, he said with a laugh in a video interview in Los Angeles. But if we thought more carefully about these fantasies and what they mean, Wright said more soberly, we would realize the traps we had set for ourselves. You can’t change what happened, he said. You will only be able to deal with it in the future.

London is the metropolis that most fascinated Wright, who lived and worked there for 27 years. Before arriving to pursue a career as a writer and director, he grew up in Somerset in the southwest, eagerly listening to his parents’ stories about coming of age in the 1960s. As Wright remembered, my dad would say: Oh, we saw Jimi Hendrix live. And my mother was like: We haven’t seen Jimi Hendrix, we have seen Pink Floyd. And I would say, Oh my God, what did the Pink Floyd look like? And my mother would go, they were awful.

But her mother’s memories of her stays in London around this time, Wright said, were darker and more elliptical. My mom had a story that was literally, I went to Soho once with my friend and we were harassed by a man and kicked out, he said. And that’s the end of the story. In 2012, before shooting his sci-fi comedy The end of the world, Wright was already envisioning a film that would explore the darker side of London and juxtapose the modern era with the period preserved in sensational 1960s films like John Schlesingers Darling, which starred Julie Christie and Edmond T. Grvilles Beat girl, with Gillian Hills. An Autumn Guide to TV and Movies Don’t know what to watch next? We can help. Typically, the moral of these films, Wright said, was Beware, young lady who comes to the big city, you’ll be chewed up and spat out. Then the city becomes the bad guy. He researched Sohos’ history of organized crime and unsolved murders and he studied theories of the supernatural. (I’d say I’m curious about a ghost, Wright said. I haven’t seen one but would really like to.) Wright also met a crucial collaborator, his co-writer, Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917, Penny Dreadful), through director Sam Mendes, a mutual friend.

On the night of the Brexit vote in 2016, Wilson-Cairns said she and Wright were in Soho, drowning our sorrows as she told him about the many lackluster dives in the neighborhood where the hangar worked as a bartender. Wright, in turn, told him the story of Last Night in Soho and Wilson-Cairns was hooked. It made it clear how dangerous nostalgia is, she said. When she thinks of 1960s London, Wilson-Cairns said, she vaguely associates it with gorgeous hair, rolled up hems and cool boots. But Wright’s story reminded her of the fact that it was really difficult to be a woman in those days, Wilson-Cairns said. It remains that way, but especially at the time, being speechless and being the prey was a very real fear of many women, including myself. Wright spent another year promoting Baby Driver, his first film since he retired as the director of the Marvel Ant-Man adventure, and he was understandably worried about the reception that awaited him. I left a franchise movie and put all my tokens on Baby Driver, and it’s an original movie, he said. Obviously every movie is important, but betting everything on an original movie adds extra pressure. The fact that Baby Driver made over $ 226 million worldwide. This, he said, gave him the confidence to avoid what he described as pressure from some of the other people involved to jump straight into a sequel to it.

The idea of ​​doing the same thing twice in a row just wasn’t that interesting, Wright said.

Instead, he went on to direct The Sparks Brothers. He also called Wilson-Cairns, rented an office in London, and wrote the screenplay for Last Night in Soho with her in about six weeks. Some of Wilson-Cairns’ contributions to the script include the gruesome and obscene pickup lines lustful men throw at Eloise. Everything he was told was told to me, Wilson-Cairns said. I would have preferred not to experience that, or much worse, frankly, but it was good to at least put it on screen. She distracted Wright from her original idea of ​​portraying the 1960s Sandies sequences as musical numbers that otherwise wouldn’t have had any dialogue. Wilson-Cairns said she pushed for giving Sandie dramatic scenes with dialogue so you could experience her excitement and passion, motivation and ambition, and Wright agreed. Taylor-Joy, star of The Queens Gambit, had been on Wright’s radar since his breakout performance in The witch, the horror film by Robert Eggers that debuted at Sundance in 2015, when Wright was on one of the festival’s juries. Although the director planned to pick her as the wise Eloise, Taylor-Joy said in an email that as her film and TV performances were released, he did. had transferred to the role of Sandie, more outgoing. He thought it might make me longer to play Sandie and I was very excited about the prospect, she explained.

Taylor-Joy learned her song and dance choreography for Last Night in Soho at the same time as she was starring in the Jane Austen Emma adaptation. Performing the routines where Sandie is eyeed by a predominantly male crowd of clubbers was difficult at times, Taylor-Joy said, but she added that Wright and her team had succeeded in creating an environment in which I felt safe to have these. feelings and that I could then remember that I was safe and supported. McKenzie, the New Zealand-born Leave No Trace and Jojo Rabbit star, said she found it easy to identify with Eloise as a relatively inexperienced player in an indifferent and at times brutal system. We were exactly the same age when I was filming it, McKenzie said. We’ve taken similar trips, although mine wasn’t as psychologically terrifying as Ellies was, thankfully. I was not chased by men in the shadows. She paused, then added: Well, you could say there were some modern day shadow men in there. Wright was especially proud to have chosen several famous veterans of British cinema of the 1960s, including Rita Tushingham like grandmother Eloises, Terence stamp as a persistent and sinister customer at the bar where Eloise works and Diana rigg as protective landlady of Eloises. Rigg died in September 2020, shortly after she finished re-recording a dialogue for Last Night in Soho, and Wright visibly cried when he mentioned her. He remembered a day he’d taken her to a setting that mimicked the nightclub at West End Caf in Paris, and Rigg remarked that she had seen Shirley Bassey perform there in the 1950s.

(Commenting on his own anecdote, Wright said in amazement: How could you put all of this wonder into one sentence?) But then Rigg kept thinking about the nightclub. As Wright recalled, She goes, I remember coming down those stairs. I remember all those hunting eyed men looking me up and down, feeling like a piece of meat. Wright said the impact of Riggs’ remarks didn’t strike him immediately, but he felt it more deeply as he walked home from the shoot. I was like, I guess Diana just summed up the whole movie, he said.

