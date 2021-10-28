Review: Colin in black and white finds Kaepernick before he gets to his knees





Even if you don’t watch football, you probably know Colin Kaepernick. You’ve probably seen footage of the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback kneeling across the national anthem, a protest against racism that has spread among athletes in many sports. You may have seen him as a hot topic in cable news, a target in political rallies, or an icon in Nike ads. The season Kaepernick started his protest, in 2016, was his last in the NFL, he and others accused the league of blackballing him, but he became more famous by not playing the game than he did. has never done in the field. So you might be surprised how little time this part of Kaepernick’s life takes in Black and White Colin, which arrives on Netflix on Friday. A quick edit in the third episode shows the athlete being ransacked by Fox News commentators and former President Donald Trump. (Kaepernicks’ 2019 settlement with the NFL included a confidentiality agreement.) Instead, the Colin of the title is Kaepernick as a high school athlete, whose road to football and discovering his identity are the main topics of this serious but airy docudrama.

If you react to the word docudrama the way I do, this is where I should tell you to stick with this one. The genre conjures up memories of awkward Frankenfilms that feature reenactments of wooden exhibits in heavily dubbed real-life footage. These works fail in the drama part, taking the documentary away with. Instead, Kaepernick and co-creator Ava DuVernay (Selma) give us a fresh and entertaining take on the genre that emphasizes character and story as much as the message. Most of the six-episode limited series is a scripted coming-of-age reminiscence of young Colin (Jaden Michael), who grew up with two white adoptive parents, Rick (Nick Offerman) and Teresa (Mary-Louise Parker). ), in small town Turlock, California. A talented multisport athlete, Colin has his choice of baseball scholarship offers but really wants to play football, though coaches fear he is too lanky and fragile. He also wants what other teens want: popularity, friends, a date. But this typical story is complicated by his dawning awareness of his difference in an environment that a white friend calls Whitey Whiteville. Her co-star is the adult Kaepernick, who tells vignettes that connect her young experience to the racial history of the Americas. The first compares the NFL combine, where future pros are pushed and evaluated by coaches, with slave auctions, where human bodies have also been inspected, measured and objectified. They say they want you to be an animal there, he says. And you want to give them that. DuVernay shoots the scene with piercing frankness. Players appear to exit a display screen and enter a living diorama of an auction block. Kaepernick is dressed in all black and gestures with a notebook, like a militant professor-deacon.

While Kaepernicks’ subsequent protest only gets a brief mention, it informs the whole narrative. Colin in black and white speaks loudest in the distance between the dreams of young Colins and the indignation of adult Kaepernicks. An Autumn Guide to TV and Movies Don’t know what to watch next? We can help. The effect looks less like a documentary and more like a social-minded network TV sitcom in the mold of noir or the new Wonder Years. (Although this particular show may have been broadcast on network television is questionable, given that ABC once sidelined an episode of blackening that affected the Kaepernicks protests.)

The series can be a sitcom in its own right, with its riffs on Teresas ‘cooking and Ricks’ penchant for Christian rock, though Offerman and Parker have their characters firmly entrenched. But his treatment of the breed in family, at school and in sport is more nuanced. Colins’ parents fiercely support and protect his ambitions, and are regularly reminded of how the world can see white parents with a biracial son. (On a baseball road trip, a stranger asks them what country Colin is from. He was born in Wisconsin.) But they’re not fully prepared for the details. The first episode involves finding a black stylist to put Colin’s hair in the braids and they sometimes ignore or rationalize the double standards that he increasingly encounters. When a coach demands Colin cut his hair, citing a rule that doesn’t seem to apply to white players, they defend the decision. You look like a thug, Teresa said.

Colin resents these slights with a sense of teenage injustice, though he shows little sign of being an aspiring protester as much as a wanting competitor. He is a composed, motivated, cheerful and popular child, who knows what he wants and learns to overcome disappointments. Michael is a gem, giving young Colin an easy charm and vulnerability that contrasts with media images of Kaepernick as demonized or iconized. Of course, as Kaepernicks’ adult presence reminds you, this is an autobiography, not an outward assessment. It shows you its subject the way it wants to present itself, and it has a definite thread of self-justification. But in the end, his tone is not so much tendentious as it is encouraging, even gentle, and hopeful in a hard-won way. It’s an argument, but not necessarily the kind you’d expect. It seems less aimed at persuading or rebutting Kaepernick’s older critics than at talking to the next generation of kids like him. (Indeed, the generally healthy tone is closer to that of a young adult show than that of a gritty streaming series.) Whether this message is from someone whose football career seems to have ended after using his own power is not told in this open-eyed but optimistic series. Colin in Black and White may not be the story you expected about the Kaepernicks manifestation. But it shows how much he loved the sport he was in danger of being kicked out of when he knelt down.

