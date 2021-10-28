Many Americans say they believe in ghosts. Do you?

There are a number of different ways to quantify belief among Americans in so-called paranormal phenomena. One way is to ask a selection of people who are representative of the population if they believe in ghosts. In a IPSOS survey 2019, 46 percent of respondents said they did.

Another is to ask them what they fear. This year, according to the Chapman University survey of American fears, about 9% of 1,035 adults surveyed said they were afraid of ghosts, and the same number said they were afraid of zombies; many more people said they were afraid of government corruption, the coronavirus or widespread civil unrest.

The last time Gallup interrogates people on ghosts, in 2005, 32 percent of respondents said they believed in ghosts or that the spirits of deceased people can return in certain places and situations. When Gallup asked the same question in 1990, the result was 25%.

Such beliefs have permeated American culture and media for centuries. But some researchers are now studying whether their rise may be linked, in part, to the increase in recent decades of Americans claiming no religious preferences.