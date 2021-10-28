Entertainment
Brian Cox’s book sets Johnny Depp on fire, Ed Norton, Michael Caine
Brian Cox doesn’t mince words in his new book when it comes to some of Hollywood’s revered actors.
The 75-year-old film and theater veteran burns Johnny Depp and Steven Seagal, along with beloved stars Michael Caine, Jonathan Pryce and Gary Oldman lightly sniffing, in his new memoir, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, which is released. thursday in UK
The Scottish actor, channeling his grizzled media mogul Logan Roy from Succession, has never shied away from saying what he thinks and does with countless mind-boggling anecdotes to be remembered.
He writes that Depp is so over the top, so overrated, Seagal is as ridiculous in real life as he appears onscreen and that Edward Norton, who he starred with on 25th Hour in 2002, is a nice boy but a bit boring. because he thinks he is a writer-director.
Cox says he doesn’t regret playing Governor Weatherby Swann in Pirates of the Caribbean, whom he saw as Johnny Depp on the Jack Sparrow show.
From Seagal, the martial artist he starred with in the 1996 crime thriller The Glimmer Man: Doubt about it, it’s probably not higher.
Although he does admit that Caine is a legend, he tears up the two-time Oscar winner because of his distaste for drunken actors whom he easily names many in the book.
Michael Caine was not a fan of the soaked actor. I wouldn’t describe Michael as my favorite, but it’s Michael Caine. An institution. And being an institution will always beat the reach, Cox writes. Caine was, and probably still is, very dismissive of the Drunken Actor Squad, and one of his targets, of course, was Richard Harris, another famous drunkard who became a friend.
The direct star is also targeting rock star David Bowie (not a particularly good actor); the director Quentin Tarantino, with whom he has never worked; silly but superb method actor Daniel Day-Lewis; and actor Michael Gambon, whom he mercilessly teases.
Their representatives did not immediately respond or were not immediately available Thursday for Times requests for comment.
I probably expect to never hear from some people again. But that’s how it goes, said the candid star the big problem, who also published several selected excerpts from Cox’s first book.
But that wasn’t all the blood sacrifices in the tome. Cox also praises the late actor and great friend Alan Rickman (one of the sweetest, kindest, kindest, and most incredibly intelligent men I’ve ever met), and talks kindly about the co- stars Keanu Reaves and Morgan Freeman. He discusses the greats Spencer Tracy, Peter OToole, Richard Burton and several stage actors he has walked the stage with and also describes his star Scarlett Johansson as divine, funny, intelligent, wonderful and delightful.
He says director Spike Lee is quite simply one of the best directors he’s ever worked with and praises the Lees Do the Right Thing classic as a flawless and absolutely timeless film.
People associate him with African American subjects, which is fine and fair enough, but they don’t realize he’s a consummate filmmaker, Cox writes. His knowledge of cinema is unparalleled. Moreover, I have never known such a diplomatic director.
He also supports Lee for very firmly putting Norton in his place on the set of 25th Hour.
Putting the Rabbit in the Hat will be available for US readers on January 18.
