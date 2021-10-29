American Music Awards 2021: Find Out Who Was Nominated





That’s because she leads the 2021 nominations with seven, organizers said Thursday.

Rodrigo is up for some of the night’s biggest awards, including Artist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

After the teenage star, The Weeknd, a five-time AMA winner, has won six nominations this year. It was also nominated for Artist of the Year, Favorite Music Video and Favorite Pop Song.

Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon each landed five nominations.

The event will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 21 at 8:00 p.m. EST / PST on ABC and air the following day on Hulu. The list of nominees is as follows: ARTIST OF THE YEAR Ariana Grande BTS Duck Olivia rodrigo Taylor Swift The weekend NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR 24kGold Overlook Masked wolf Olivia rodrigo Kid LAROI COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR 24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior “Mood” Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DKITI” Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy” Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More” Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon “Peaches” FAVORITE TRENDING SONG Erica Banks “Buss It” Mneskin “Beggin ‘” Megan Thee “Body” stallion Olivia Rodrigo “driving license” Popp Hunna “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)” FAVORITE MUSICAL VIDEO Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave the door open” Cardi B “High” Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call me by your name)” Olivia Rodrigo “driving license” The Weeknd “Save your tears” FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST Duck Ed sheeran Justin bieber Lil Nas X The weekend FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST Ariana Grande Doja cat Dua Lipa Olivia rodrigo Taylor Swift FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP POP AJR BTS Glass animals Bordeaux 5 Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) FAVORITE POP ALBUM Ariana Grande “Positions” Dua Lipa “Nostalgia for the future” Olivia Rodrigo “SOUR” Taylor Swift “forever” The Kid LAROI “F * CK LOVE” FAVORITE POP SONG BTS “Butter” Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More” Dua Lipa “Levitation” Olivia Rodrigo “driving license” The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears (Remix)” FAVORITE COUNTRY ARTIST Chris Stapleton Jason aldean Luke Bryan Luc Combs * Morgan Wallen FAVORITE COUNTRY FEMALE ARTIST Carrie Underwood Gabby Barrett Kacey musgraves Maren Morris Miranda Lambert PREFERRED COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP Dan + Shay Florida Georgia Line Lady A Former Domination Zac Brown Band FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM Chris Stapleton “Start Over” Gabby Barrett “Gold Mine” Lee Brice “Hey World” Luke Bryan “Born here live here die here” * Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: the double album” FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG Chris Stapleton “Start Over” Chris Young and Kane Brown “Famous Friends” Gabby Barrett “The good guys” Luke Combs “Forever after all” Walker Hayes “Fancy Like” FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST Duck little baby Money bag Yo Polo G Pop Smoke FAVORITE HIP-HOP FEMALE ARTIST Cardi B Coi Leray Erica Banks Megan you stallion Saweetie FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM Drake “Certified Lover Boy” WRLD Juice “Legends Never Die” Megan Thee Stallion “Good News” Pop Smoke “Shoot For The Stars Aim for the Moon” Rod Wave “SoulFly” FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG Cardi B “High” Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV “Lemonade” Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK “Call my phone” Polo G “RAPSTAR” Pop Smoke “What You Know About Love” FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST Chris Brown Overlook Tank The weekend Bailiff FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST Doja cat HER Jazmine Sullivan Jhen Aiko UPS FAVORITE R&B ALBUM Cat Doja “Planet Her” Giveon “When all is said and done … Take the time” SOUND “Back of My Mind” Jazmine Sullivan “Heaux Tales” Queen Naija “misunderstood” FAVORITE R&B SONG Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave the door open” Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy” Giveon “Anniversary of grief” ITS “Damage” Jazmine Sullivan “Get Your Feelings Back” FAVORITE LATIN MALE ARTIST Bad bunny J. Balvin Maluma Ozuna Raw alejandro FAVORITE LATIN FEMALE ARTIST Becky g Kali Uchis KAROL G Natti Natacha ROSALA FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP Banda MS by Sergio Lizrraga Caliber 50 Armed link La Arrolladora Banda El Limn By René Camacho The two carnal FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM Bad Bunny “THE LAST WORLD TOUR” Kali Uchis “Without fear (of love and other demons)” KAROL G “KG0516” Maluma “PAPI JUANCHO” Alejandro believed “Aphrodisiac” FAVORITE LATIN SONG Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DKITI” Bad Bunny x ROSALA “LAST NIGHT’S NIGHT” Farruko “Pepas” Kali Uchis “telepata” Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawi (Remix)” FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST AJR Lower than ever Foo fighters Glass animals Kelly machine gun FAVORITE INSPIRATION ARTIST CAIN Carrie Underwood Elevation worship Lauren Daigle Zach williams FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST Kanye west Kirk franklin Koryn hawthorne Maverick city music Tasha Cobbs Leonard FAVORITE DANCE / ELECTRONIC ARTIST David Guetta ILENIUM Marshmello Concerning This

