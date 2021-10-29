Entertainment
American Music Awards 2021: Find Out Who Was Nominated
That’s because she leads the 2021 nominations with seven, organizers said Thursday.
Rodrigo is up for some of the night’s biggest awards, including Artist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.
After the teenage star, The Weeknd, a five-time AMA winner, has won six nominations this year. It was also nominated for Artist of the Year, Favorite Music Video and Favorite Pop Song.
Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon each landed five nominations.
The event will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 21 at 8:00 p.m. EST / PST on ABC and air the following day on Hulu.
The list of nominees is as follows:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande
BTS
Duck
Olivia rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The weekend
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
24kGold
Overlook
Masked wolf
Olivia rodrigo
Kid LAROI
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior “Mood”
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DKITI”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon “Peaches”
FAVORITE TRENDING SONG
Erica Banks “Buss It”
Mneskin “Beggin ‘”
Megan Thee “Body” stallion
Olivia Rodrigo “driving license”
Popp Hunna “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”
FAVORITE MUSICAL VIDEO
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave the door open”
Cardi B “High”
Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call me by your name)”
Olivia Rodrigo “driving license”
The Weeknd “Save your tears”
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
Duck
Ed sheeran
Justin bieber
Lil Nas X
The weekend
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Doja cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia rodrigo
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP POP
AJR
BTS
Glass animals
Bordeaux 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
FAVORITE POP ALBUM
Ariana Grande “Positions”
Dua Lipa “Nostalgia for the future”
Olivia Rodrigo “SOUR”
Taylor Swift “forever”
The Kid LAROI “F * CK LOVE”
FAVORITE POP SONG
BTS “Butter”
Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
Dua Lipa “Levitation”
Olivia Rodrigo “driving license”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears (Remix)”
FAVORITE COUNTRY ARTIST
Chris Stapleton
Jason aldean
Luke Bryan
Luc Combs
* Morgan Wallen
FAVORITE COUNTRY FEMALE ARTIST
Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kacey musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
PREFERRED COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Former Domination
Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
Chris Stapleton “Start Over”
Gabby Barrett “Gold Mine”
Lee Brice “Hey World”
Luke Bryan “Born here live here die here”
* Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: the double album”
FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
Chris Stapleton “Start Over”
Chris Young and Kane Brown “Famous Friends”
Gabby Barrett “The good guys”
Luke Combs “Forever after all”
Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”
FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Duck
little baby
Money bag Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke
FAVORITE HIP-HOP FEMALE ARTIST
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
Megan you stallion
Saweetie
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
Drake “Certified Lover Boy”
WRLD Juice “Legends Never Die”
Megan Thee Stallion “Good News”
Pop Smoke “Shoot For The Stars Aim for the Moon”
Rod Wave “SoulFly”
FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
Cardi B “High”
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV “Lemonade”
Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK “Call my phone”
Polo G “RAPSTAR”
Pop Smoke “What You Know About Love”
FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST
Chris Brown
Overlook
Tank
The weekend
Bailiff
FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST
Doja cat
HER
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhen Aiko
UPS
FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
Cat Doja “Planet Her”
Giveon “When all is said and done … Take the time”
SOUND “Back of My Mind”
Jazmine Sullivan “Heaux Tales”
Queen Naija “misunderstood”
FAVORITE R&B SONG
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave the door open”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Giveon “Anniversary of grief”
ITS “Damage”
Jazmine Sullivan “Get Your Feelings Back”
FAVORITE LATIN MALE ARTIST
Bad bunny
J. Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Raw alejandro
FAVORITE LATIN FEMALE ARTIST
Becky g
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Natti Natacha
ROSALA
FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP
Banda MS by Sergio Lizrraga
Caliber 50
Armed link
La Arrolladora Banda El Limn By René Camacho
The two carnal
FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM
Bad Bunny “THE LAST WORLD TOUR”
Kali Uchis “Without fear (of love and other demons)”
KAROL G “KG0516”
Maluma “PAPI JUANCHO”
Alejandro believed “Aphrodisiac”
FAVORITE LATIN SONG
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DKITI”
Bad Bunny x ROSALA “LAST NIGHT’S NIGHT”
Farruko “Pepas”
Kali Uchis “telepata”
Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawi (Remix)”
FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
AJR
Lower than ever
Foo fighters
Glass animals
Kelly machine gun
FAVORITE INSPIRATION ARTIST
CAIN
Carrie Underwood
Elevation worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach williams
FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST
Kanye west
Kirk franklin
Koryn hawthorne
Maverick city music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
FAVORITE DANCE / ELECTRONIC ARTIST
David Guetta
ILENIUM
Marshmello
Concerning
This
