Connect with us

Entertainment

American Music Awards 2021: Find Out Who Was Nominated

Published

6 seconds ago

on

By

 


That’s because she leads the 2021 nominations with seven, organizers said Thursday.

Rodrigo is up for some of the night’s biggest awards, including Artist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

After the teenage star, The Weeknd, a five-time AMA winner, has won six nominations this year. It was also nominated for Artist of the Year, Favorite Music Video and Favorite Pop Song.

Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon each landed five nominations.

The event will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 21 at 8:00 p.m. EST / PST on ABC and air the following day on Hulu.

The list of nominees is as follows:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

BTS

Duck

Olivia rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The weekend

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

24kGold

Overlook

Masked wolf

Olivia rodrigo

Kid LAROI

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior “Mood”

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DKITI”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon “Peaches”

FAVORITE TRENDING SONG

Erica Banks “Buss It”

Mneskin “Beggin ‘”

Megan Thee “Body” stallion

Olivia Rodrigo “driving license”

Popp Hunna “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”

FAVORITE MUSICAL VIDEO

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave the door open”

Cardi B “High”

Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call me by your name)”

Olivia Rodrigo “driving license”

The Weeknd “Save your tears”

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Duck

Ed sheeran

Justin bieber

Lil Nas X

The weekend

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Doja cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia rodrigo

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP POP

AJR

BTS

Glass animals

Bordeaux 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Ariana Grande “Positions”

Dua Lipa “Nostalgia for the future”

Olivia Rodrigo “SOUR”

Taylor Swift “forever”

The Kid LAROI “F * CK LOVE”

FAVORITE POP SONG

BTS “Butter”

Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Dua Lipa “Levitation”

Olivia Rodrigo “driving license”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

FAVORITE COUNTRY ARTIST

Chris Stapleton

Jason aldean

Luke Bryan

Luc Combs

* Morgan Wallen

FAVORITE COUNTRY FEMALE ARTIST

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kacey musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

PREFERRED COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Former Domination

Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Chris Stapleton “Start Over”

Gabby Barrett “Gold Mine”

Lee Brice “Hey World”

Luke Bryan “Born here live here die here”

* Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: the double album”

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

Chris Stapleton “Start Over”

Chris Young and Kane Brown “Famous Friends”

Gabby Barrett “The good guys”

Luke Combs “Forever after all”

Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Duck

little baby

Money bag Yo

Polo G

Pop Smoke

FAVORITE HIP-HOP FEMALE ARTIST

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

Megan you stallion

Saweetie

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Drake “Certified Lover Boy”

WRLD Juice “Legends Never Die”

Megan Thee Stallion “Good News”

Pop Smoke “Shoot For The Stars Aim for the Moon”

Rod Wave “SoulFly”

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

Cardi B “High”

Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV “Lemonade”

Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK “Call my phone”

Polo G “RAPSTAR”

Pop Smoke “What You Know About Love”

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST

Chris Brown

Overlook

Tank

The weekend

Bailiff

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

Doja cat

HER

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhen Aiko

UPS

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM

Cat Doja “Planet Her”

Giveon “When all is said and done … Take the time”

SOUND “Back of My Mind”

Jazmine Sullivan “Heaux Tales”

Queen Naija “misunderstood”

FAVORITE R&B SONG

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave the door open”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Giveon “Anniversary of grief”

ITS “Damage”

Jazmine Sullivan “Get Your Feelings Back”

FAVORITE LATIN MALE ARTIST

Bad bunny

J. Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Raw alejandro

FAVORITE LATIN FEMALE ARTIST

Becky g

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Natti Natacha

ROSALA

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP

Banda MS by Sergio Lizrraga

Caliber 50

Armed link

La Arrolladora Banda El Limn By René Camacho

The two carnal

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

Bad Bunny “THE LAST WORLD TOUR”

Kali Uchis “Without fear (of love and other demons)”

KAROL G “KG0516”

Maluma “PAPI JUANCHO”

Alejandro believed “Aphrodisiac”

FAVORITE LATIN SONG

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DKITI”

Bad Bunny x ROSALA “LAST NIGHT’S NIGHT”

Farruko “Pepas”

Kali Uchis “telepata”

Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawi (Remix)”

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

AJR

Lower than ever

Foo fighters

Glass animals

Kelly machine gun

FAVORITE INSPIRATION ARTIST

CAIN

Carrie Underwood

Elevation worship

Lauren Daigle

Zach williams

FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST

Kanye west

Kirk franklin

Koryn hawthorne

Maverick city music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

FAVORITE DANCE / ELECTRONIC ARTIST

David Guetta

ILENIUM

Marshmello

Concerning

This

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/28/entertainment/american-music-awards-2021-nominees/index.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: