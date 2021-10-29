Who is Micah Beals? “Parks and Recreation” actor allegedly vandalized George Floyd statue





US actor Micah Beals, 37, has been charged with second degree criminal mischief, the New York Police Department (NYPD) Hate Crimes Division has confirmed. He was arrested earlier this month for allegedly vandalizing a statue of the late George Floyd located in Union Square Park, New York. Floyd, 46, was an African-American man who was killed by white policeman Derek Chauvin on May 25, 2020. During an arrest for an alleged fake $ 20 bill, Chauvin knelt on his neck and Floyd’s back for 9 minutes and 29 seconds, sparking protests against police brutality and the birth of the Black Lives Matter movement around the world. Beals, also known by his stage name Micah Femia, is an American actor and songwriter from Grand Rapids, Michigan. In 2009, Beals appeared in an episode of Parks and recreation as clubgoer Len. He also starred in an episode of CSI: NY in 2004. Beals is also well known for his role as Abraham in Pop star, with Christian Serratos, Rachele Brooke Smith and Ross Thomas. His other credits include Don’t think twice, lip service and It’s so Raven.

Throughout his career, Beals has appeared in numerous commercials, including for Volkswagen, McDonald’s and Walmart. In CCTV footage posted to the NYPD Hate Crimes Twitter account on October 4, 2021, a white man in a dark green jacket and black shorts riding a skateboard can be seen throwing gray paint or silver on the large bronze statue of George Floyd. He then proceeds to skate around the statue and out of the park. The offense was committed the day before (October 3) at around 10:15 a.m.ET in Union Square Park, New York. The original tweet from the NYPD’s hate crimes department was updated on Monday, October 25 with news that Beals had been arrested and charged with second degree criminal mischief. Bust of George Floyd in Union Square splashed with paint this morning, it just went up earlier this week, John Lewis and Breonna Taylor statues are undamaged, police are on their way to dust off fingerprints, representative of Confront Art on site. pic.twitter.com/5PBRWBQTBc – Gwynne Hogan (@GwynneFitz) October 3, 2021 According to New York.org lawyers. a second degree criminal mischief charge carries a jail term of up to seven years in a New York State prison. At this time, it is not known if Beals has pleaded. Following the vandalism, a group of volunteers purchased paint and other materials to repair the statue, made by artist Chris Carnabuci as part of the #SeeInjustice exhibit in Union Square Park. Carnabuci also created the busts of the late John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, which are also on display in Union Square Park as part of Confront Art’s social justice project. Their statues were intact. Confront Art co-founder Andrew Cohen, who helped design the statue, told CNN: “They went to the hardware [store] and bought supplies out of their pockets. It’s inspiring teamwork and community support. This isn’t the first time Beals has been in trouble with the law. As reported by People, According to data obtained from the Metropolitan Police Department, Beals had previously been arrested in Washington DC on January 6, 2021, for violating the curfew following the insurgency on the United States Capitol. According to criminal records obtained by Lourd.com, Beals had been in trouble with the law as early as 2002 in several states, including Michigan, California and Washington state.

