



Teaming up with Gyllenhaal again as Emperor Padishah of the Imperium and head of House Corrino therefore seems appropriate. People tend to forget that the spice blend slows down aging and prolongs shelf life, which could explain the youthful appearance of Paul’s parents played by Oscar Isaac and Rebecca Ferguson. Gyllenhaal could continue this trend and bring a smoothing arrogance and a sense of entitlement to the most powerful man in the known universe. After all, he already embodied the cutting-edge grievance culture in Enemy and Somnambulist (2014). Now imagine an entire galaxy having to bow to this need! – CC Michael stuhlbarg The soft-spoken Michael Stuhlbarg often goes for troubled or anxious characters who might rock on a dime, and that’s just one of the reasons we think he might be in the running for the role of the Emperor Shaddam IV in Dune: part two. We heard a lot about the Dastardly Emperor in the first film, but one of the main differences between Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation and David Lynch’s version of the story was getting people talking about the character but never getting to him. See, leaving the public to assume he will appear with enthusiasm in the sequel as Paul Atreides begins his rise to power. Like Gyllenhaal, Stuhlbarg already worked with Villeneuve in 2016 Arrival and also, above all, Timothe Chalamet in Luca Guadagnino Call me by your name, where the two actors shared an unforgettable scene in a film masterpiece that earned them a series of award nominations. Although it seems more likely that Dune: part two will be launching a more A-List player as Emperor, don’t erase Stuhlbarg just yet. He may be the black horse of the sequel. – KH Princess Irulan Elle Fanning Princess Irulan is a difficult role to play as Shell probably has very little screen time but has to communicate a lot there: a royal sense of superiority, another ethereal world, but also a cunning and learned intellect. There are several lead actresses who could inhabit this but maybe because of her recent work on Hulus Great, Elle Fanning comes to mind as one of the best choices. As with her portrayal of Catherine the Great, she can bring internalized intelligence to the screen in no time at all while certainly playing a character who expects her to be worthy of ruling the universe. Moreover, if Villeneuve one day managed to make an adaptation of Messiah of the dunes, Fanning could quite easily portray the growing sense of anxiety and crunchy fragility that will eventually befall the great historian of the universe. – CC Maya hawke Maya Hawke, 23, shows no signs of slowing down, and Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke’s daughter may well be on a path that will see her reach roles beyond those that either of his parents managed to drop out during their long decades in the industry. Hawke tends to stand out in any movie or TV show she appears in, and although she is best known as the sarcastic and sarcastic Robin Buckley in Netflix’s flagship sci-fi series. Strange things, the fact that Quentin Tarantino is defend his nascent career will likely work in her favor as she begins to strategically select more meaty roles.

