Micah Beals actor accused of vandalizing George Floyd statueExBulletin

Bryan R. Smith / AFP via Getty Images New York Police have arrested a man in connection with the vandalism of a newly unveiled George Floyd statue earlier this month. The New York City Police Hate Crimes Task Force announced Monday that he had charged Micah Beals of Manhattan, 37, with second degree criminal mischief. Beals’ attorney, Rebecca Heinsen of the Legal Aid Society, declined to comment on the arrest or charge. Points of sale including News week and People report that Beals is an actor by the stage name Micah Femia. He appeared in the 2013 film Pop star as well as a 2011 episode of the NBC sitcom Parks and recreation and a 2005 episode of CSI: NY, according to IMDb. He was also arrested under his stage name in Washington, DC, for breaking curfew on Jan. 7, according to data from the Metropolitan Police Department. Video of the October 3 incident shows a man on a skateboard throwing gray paint on the face of the statue, who had recently arrived in Manhattan’s Union Square Park as part of a traveling art installation called SEEINJUSTICE. Confront Art, a community arts organization that helped organize the installation, thanked the NYPD for their work in a statement posted on Instagram. “We do not view this simply as an act of vandalism, but as an act of hatred,” they wrote. “While the degradation of the statue was a disappointing day, we have experienced 30 days of true community building, joy and positivity on the part of New Yorkers and visitors, and no vandal can prevent it.” Here’s what we know about vandalism The incident targeted a 10-foot-tall bronze statue of Floyd, who was murdered by Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin last May. The bust was one of three statues unveiled in Union Square Park on September 30 as part of the installation (the others represent Breonna Taylor and Representative John Lewis). A few days later, the police broadcast video footage of a person on a skateboard throwing gray paint on the face and base of the statue. They said the incident happened around 10:15 a.m. and asked members of the public to get in touch with any information. new York Governor Kathy Hochul called it “representable” and asked the hate crimes task force to help investigate. New York Public Radio’s Gothamist reported that after police arrived at the scene to file a report, the producer of the art installation and several volunteers began to scratch the paint as spectators watched. Isaish Burke, a resident of Virginia who traveled to New York City with his family to view the exhibit, told Gothamist he was concerned that once the statue was cleaned it would be vandalized again. “I was walking by and saw the painting which immediately moved me,” said Burke, who is black. “It’s a representation of the country we live in. It’s racism, it’s hate, ignorance all in one.” Gothamist notes that this same statue was vandalized in June during his exhibition in Flatbush, Brooklyn. This story originally appeared on the Morning edition live blog.

