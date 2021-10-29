Upcoming actor accused of vandalizing George Floyd statue in New York

An aspiring actor has been accused of vandalizing the recently installed George Floyd statue in Union Square Park in New York City.

The NYPD’s hate crimes division announced earlier this week that Micah Beals – who, under the stage name Micah Femia, had small roles on TV shows like Parks and recreation and CSI: NY over a decade ago, according to IMDB – was charged with second degree criminal mischief in the October 3 incident, which occurred just days after the monument was moved to Union Square in late September.

Surveillance video of the incident reportedly showed Beals standing near the statues – other landmarks include tributes to John Lewis and Breonna Taylor – before skateboarding to the Floyd statue and whipping a cup filled with gray paint on it. Beals then skated away from the stage.

Beals was arraigned Tuesday and released shortly after, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office told CNN. His next court date is set for November 1. The hill reports that Beals had previously been arrested and charged with breaking the curfew in Washington, DC on January 6, the day of the Capitol Riots.

According to the criminal complaint, the cost of temporary restoration of the statue of Floyd – created for Confront Arts’ SEE JUSTICE exhibition – as a result of the vandalism was $ 2,000, while it will cost $ 20,000 to fully restore the bronze bust. After the incident, a team of volunteers attempted to remove the gray paint from the statue.

“They went to the hardware and bought supplies out of their own pocket,” Confront Art co-founder Andrew Cohen said (via CNN). “It’s inspiring teamwork and community support. “