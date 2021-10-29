Entertainment
I’m an avid actor, so I’ll keep pushing: Gagan Arora | Web series
Last seen in the OTT Tabbar series, young actor Gagan Arora is in seventh heaven these days with substantial recognition to come.
After being on a number of youth-centric series for millennial-focused channels, I knew this couldn’t go on and on. My past series made me a familiar face among young people, but I wanted to grow more. I needed to take this step in my career. Fortunately, Ujda shaman gave me a taste of the traditional world. But, I’m a greedy actor so I kept pushing myself. My last outing gave me everything I asked for as an actor, says Romance College, Basement business and Girls hostel actor.
Speaking of her recent release, when I was offered this role, I had a little accident and injured my leg. So I was like lo gya ek acchaa kaam haath sebut the creators planned it so that things fall into place with me limping for the first part of the series. But then the lockdown took place and the work was suspended. I recovered over those months, so eventually, when we were back on set, after the lockdown. I then had to recreate this walk in limp-wali (laughs). Badi mehnat lagia, too, the story was completely different from anything I had done, but the team’s belief in me kept me going.
Arora will then be seen in two projects and both are scheduled for 2022. I started as an assistant director and never in my wildest dream ever thought of acting. Today I can think of nothing but playing. A lot of good work is going on and I’m happy that a lot of my series are entering a new season. Plus I’m happy to be part of an OTT series with none other than Madhuri (Dixit Nena) maam. And the icing on the cake is that Find Anamika is his first series. I have a very good role there and I hope that the second season is also in preparation and will see me in the series again, he adds.
