Actor Rajinikanth admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai for “routine check”

Actor Rajinikanth has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. According to his team, he was taken to hospital for a “routine examination”. He arrived at the hospital at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. His daughter Aishwarya and his brother-in-law Ravichandran are with him in the hospital.

“This is a regular health check-up on a periodic basis. He is now in a private hospital for the check-up,” actor publicist Riaz K Ahmed said, quoted by PTI.

Rajinikanth was in Delhi just a few days ago to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Prize. He also visited President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the nation’s capital.

Players The next film, Annaatthe, is set to hit theaters on November 4. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film was produced by Sun Pictures. On October 27, Annaatthe was screened in a private studio in Chennai. The actor watched the film with his family during the private screening on Wednesday.

HEALTH RISK IN 2020

In December 2020, the 70-year-old film actor was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad after he experienced exhaustion and fluctuating blood pressure. He was shooting for a movie at the time. He recovered and was released within two days at the time.

A few days later, he announced that he would not create the political party which he planned to launch ahead of the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu in 2021. He said his recent health crisis was a “warning from God”.

At the time he said, “I see this as a warning given to me by the Lord. If I campaigned only through media and social media after starting the party, I wouldn’t be able to create political upheaval among the people and win big in the election. No one with political experience will deny this reality. “

In the past, the superstar has also undergone a kidney transplant.

(With PTI entries)

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth watches Annaatthe with family in Chennai, says grandson Ved hugged him

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth is a one man show: Khushbu Sundar