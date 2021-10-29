Fanboy Expo will feature celebrities | Entertainment

Entertainment
Starfleet officers, wrestlers, cyborgs, demons, Helllords and legendary Disney characters will definitely make it feel like Halloween is Halloween at Fanboy Expo Knoxville 2021 this weekend at the Knoxville Convention Center.
We’ve tried three times since the pandemic started having some sort of show in Knoxville, Fanboy promoter David Heynen said. We finally have Fanboy on Halloween weekend. We also have the entire floor space downstairs and upstairs. We have enough space to also offer two haunted houses; one is family oriented and the other is aimed at an older clientele. We also have replicas of the Captain’s Chair from Star Trek, the Sorting Hat from Harry Potter, and several other crowd favorites. Our goal is to offer something for all ages of nostalgia.
Fanboy celebrities come from all genres of pop culture. For Star Trek fans, William Shatner (Capt. James T. Kirk), George Takei (Sulu) and Walter Koening (Chekov) will meet fans and sign autographs. There will be a rare convention appearance of Peter Weller, who plays the lead character of Alex Murphy in the original Robocop film. Robert Patrick will also be signing autographs, known for his iconic T-1000 role in Terminator 2. and his roles in The X-Files and True Blood.
Justice Reinhold (Fast Times at Ridgemont High), Ed Begley Jr. (St. Elsewhere medical drama), Ryan McDermott (four seasons of American Horror Story), John C. McGinley (Office Space and comedy series Scrubs), Edward Furlong (John Connor in Terminator 2), Annabeth Gish (Netflix mini-series Midnight Mass), Mark Sheppard (TV shows Supernatural), Ryan Hurst (Beta in The Living Dead), Jeremy Ray Taylor (portrayed ben in IT), Summer Glau (Firefly), Alaina Huffman (Stargate Universe) and Netflixs cast Cobra Kai (Gianni Decenzo, Hannah Kepple and Vanessa Rubio).
Fanboy will also feature special guests not normally seen on shows. Marli Renfro was a model and showgirl in the late 1950s and is best known as Janet Leigh’s body double in the iconic shower scene in the 1960 Alfred Hitchcock classic Psychosis. Margaret Kerry, known for her work as a live model of Tinker Bell in Disneys 1953 animated feature film Peter Pan, along with voice actors Donnie Dunagan (Bambi) and Peter Behn (Thumper) of the iconic 1942 classic Bambi, will meet fans old and young.
Popular wrestlers from yesterday and today will be present. Matt Hardy, Mick Foley, Arn Anderson, The Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase, Mike Rotunda (aka IRS), Taylor Rotunda, Lex Luger and female wrestler Mickie James are scheduled to appear.
I wrestled from 1986 to 2001, Luger said. Events like Fanboy make all the blood, sweat, and tears worth it. The older fans will bring their families and tell them who I am. When I toured as a wrestler, you didn’t have the opportunity to be too close to the fans. You wrestled your match and went to the next town. At conventions, you have time to talk to fans and get to know them.
