Entertainment
Why do we continue to exploit deceased celebrities?
A limited series on Joan Rivers again sparked controversy. When news of the project broke last month, a discussion emerged over choosing Kathryn Hahn, who is not Jewish, to play the legendary comedian. Now the project has been canceled, Variety reports, after her producers failed to secure the lifelong rights of her subjects, held by Rivers’ daughter, Melissa.
The wide selection of lifelong unauthorized biographies demonstrates that one does not necessarily need the subject’s permission to proceed with a production. But as Variety points out, Joan Rivers’ jokes and slogans, recognizable markers of her mark as an actress, would have been excluded without her rights to life. And that’s putting aside the possibility of being sued.
We do not know at what stage of production The Return Girl reached before someone pulled the plug out, but they went at least to the connecting line: Trailblazer. Adored. Cruel. Diva. Joan Rivers has had a life like no other. At 54, she was a superstar actress, and then it all fell apart. THE COMEBACK GIRL is the awe-inspiring, untold story of how Joan Rivers persevered through suicide and the professional abyss to rebuild and rebuild her career to become a global icon.
The project reportedly took place after her late-night talk shows at Fox were canceled, the same time her husband Edgar Rosenberg committed suicide. Journalist Kate Aurthur said the production never involved Rivers’ daughter or estate.
Read on The Return Girl reminded me of the viral test sequence actor Jamie Costa posted of himself making a Robin Williams impression. The Rivers series and, less directly, the conversations that emerged after Costas’ video of a hypothetical Robin Williams biopic highlight a recurring tension: where is the line between honoring someone’s legacy and exploiting it? What does it mean that after a number of years (and possibly scandals) in the public eye, we start to treat celebrity lives as in the public domain?
In his video, Costa played Williams on the Mork & Mindy by the time he found out that his good friend John Belushi had died of an overdose. Costa initially channeled the humor of the deceased actors, but soon plunged into a hazy-eyed tragedy, a full sampling of Williams’ most recognizable moves and tics. The bit immediately sparked an online discussion of how Costa would behave in a potential biopic of the actor, who himself died by suicide in 2014.
There was something overwhelming about the video, which capitalizes on the tragedy of not one but two celebrity deaths. The curious framing of the videos from the release of the test footage for what, exactly, only made the viral clip more opportunistic.
Zelda Williams, who was kicked off social media after her father died, was forced to ask fans to stop sending her the video. In a tweet, she praised Costas’ talent and made it clear that it was not against him. Still, she said, spamming me with an impression of my late father on one of his saddest days is weird.
Perhaps fans thought Williams would feel touched by the trick of Costas’ performance, which was teeming with all the manners and micro-expressions resulting from careful and ongoing study. But in doing so, they privileged their point of view of Williams over his. Film and comedy fans lost an incredible performer with an unforgettable legacy in August 2014, but Williams lost his father. How was is she supposed to react to this clip?
Our collective sensitivity to exploitative media remains selective at best.
Our collective sensitivity to exploitative media remains selective at best. Weeks after another wave of documentaries about the exploitation of Britney Spears, some of which were exploiters themselves, a grisly documentary about the death of Brittany Murphys debuted on HBO Max. What happened, Brittany Murphy? is about as callous as the title suggests, it opens to the audio of Murphy’s mothers 911 call before moving on to the synth-pop song Die Young, and invites random YouTube vloggers to speculate on Murphy’s autopsy before the end. By documenting the actresses’ last days in such a cynical way, the documentary itself contributes to its exploitation.
Examples of bad taste seem to emerge seasonally. Months after Prince Harry confided in Oprah Winfrey about the pain of growing up and losing his mother in the spotlight, Netflix made the abominable Diane the musical available in streaming. And King tiger, which already dealt with the story of a man’s suicide, has announced a second season despite the death of zookeeper and subject Erik Cowie last month. (Death has since been judged a result chronic and acute alcohol abuse.)
As streaming platforms continue to proliferate, celebrity life stories are, as always, popular fodder. Discussions of how we tell celebrity stories, from paparazzi photos to archival docuseries, are probably just beginning.
A representative for Melissa Rivers said Variety that there is no biographical project to announce on his late mother at the moment.
