Mumbai court grants bail to son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan





MUMBAI, October 28 (Reuters) – An Indian court on Thursday granted bail to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son on Thursday, more than three weeks after his arrest in a drug case that made headlines and polarized social media at the movies. obsessed nation. “The court has just granted bail and I hope the three applicants will be released from prison tomorrow or Saturday,” Mukul Rohatgi, a lawyer who appeared for Khan’s son, told reporters in a court of Mumbai, the financial capital of India. Aryan Khan, 23, the oldest son of the Bollywood actor, was one of many arrested on October 2 after a raid on a cruise ship sailing off the coast of Mumbai. The Narcotics Control Bureau, the federal agency that carried out the raid, alleged that Khan’s son is a regular user and supplier of the drugs. Khan’s son, through lawyers, denied the charges, saying no drugs were found on him during the raid. Nawab Malik, a cabinet minister in the state of Maharashtra, of which Mumbai is the capital, claimed that the charges against Khan’s son and others were fabricated and demanded that the officer in charge of the survey be changed. The officer, Sameer Wankhede, denied the allegations. Khan, a Muslim and one of India’s best-known public figures, found plenty of support on social media as his son’s trial continued for weeks. “Thank goodness,” actor Ranganathan Madhavan said in a tweet after bail. “As a father, I am so relieved.” Many prominent Indian actors and television personalities have come under close scrutiny by narcotics officials since last year. In September 2020, several prominent actresses were interviewed by the BCN, although it is not known exactly how the investigation progressed. Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar in Mumbai; Editing by Bernadette Baum Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

