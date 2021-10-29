Baldwin’s Filming Highlights Risks of Rushed Film Production | Culture & Leisure

Entertainment
NEW YORK (AP) Alec Baldwin’s fatal shooting on a film set has put a microscope on an often invisible corner of the film industry where critics say the pursuit of profit can lead to unsafe working conditions.
With a budget of around $ 7 million, Western Rust was not a micro-budget independent. Previous Oscar winner Nomadland was made for less. But all of New Mexico where Baldwin shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins had inexperienced crew members, apparent safety breaches and a serious labor dispute.
For some in the business, failures reflect bigger issues in a rapidly changing film industry.
Production is exploding, corners are cut even more and budgets are cut even further, said Mynette Louie, a veteran independent producer. Something must give.
Filming took place at a busy time: production is ramping up following the easing of restrictions linked to the pandemic. Streaming services are increasing the demand for content. And meanwhile, the industry is grappling with standards for movie sets.
Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said there was some complacency in the way guns were handled on set. Investigators found 500 rounds of ammunition, a mix of blank bullets, dummy bullets and suspected live bullets, although gun specialist Hannah Gutierrez Reed said real ammunition would not have never had to be present.
Attention focused on Gutierrez Reed, 24, who had only worked on one previous feature film, and assistant director Dave Halls, who handed the gun to Baldwin. According to a search warrant affidavitHalls called out the cold pistol to indicate it was safe to use, but told detectives he hadn’t checked all of the weapon chambers.
The lack of proper weapons protocol has stunned veterans of the cinema.
It was incompetence, inexperience and I hate to say this lack of attention to your work. If there’s a whole bunch of ammo in one box, that’s not how it goes, said Mike Tristano, a longtime professional gunsmith.
Several members of Rust’s film crew left the set amid disagreement over working conditions, including safety procedures. A new crew was hired that morning, according to director Joel Souza, who spoke to detectives. He was standing near Hutchins and was injured by the shooting.
The New Mexico branch of the union of the International Alliance of Theatrical Workers called the reports of non-union workers brought in as inexcusable. The union will soon vote on a new standards deal covering 60,000 film and television crew members, a deal struck with major studios after IATSE prepared for the first strike in 128 years of existence.
In a statement, Rust executive producer Allen Cheney said the film’s six producers collectively have over 35 years of film and television experience. He called Rust a union certified production.
Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn has suggested that a sloppy crop could be partly to blame.
Dozens of people have died or been seriously injured on sets due to irresponsibility, ignorance of safety protocols, inappropriate leadership and an established culture of senseless rushing, Gunn said. on Twitter.
Rust’s gaffer, Serge Svetnoy, blamed film producers for neglect.
Sometimes to save a dime, you hire people who aren’t fully qualified for a complicated and dangerous job, Svetnoy said in a Facebook post.
Veteran prop master Neal W. Zoromski told the Los Angeles Times he turned down an offer to work on Rust because the producers insisted that one person could serve as both an assistant master. accessories and gunsmith.
Gary Tuers, property master of Tomorrow War and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, said the shooting was “an indictment against modern production culture, which for the past 30 years has sought credit from tax and found every way imaginable (and several that weren’t) to sacrifice crew health and safety in the name of budget conscience.
This tragedy was an apparent accident, “he wrote on Instagram.” But it was also a predictable result of the incentive structure within the modern film industry.
Several companies have come together to finance and produce Rust, including Baldwins El Dorado Pictures. The film, based on a story by Souza and Baldwin, was funded in part by Las Vegas-based Streamline Global, which describes its business model as acquiring films that offer certain tax benefits that can “reduce federal income tax. income of owners of income from other sources.
BondIt Media, an independent film financier, also funded Rust. The Santa Monica, California-based company has helped fund other male action thrillers like Liam Neesons Honest Thief, Mel Gibsons Force of Nature, and Bruce Willis Hard Kill.
Even before filming, the most likely destination for Rust was probably video on demand. Last year, Baldwin promoted the film to buyers in the Cannes Virtual Film Market. The actor told The Hollywood Reporter that the script reminded him of “Unforgiven, a 1992 western starring Clint Eastwood.
A few days after filming, production on Rust was put on hold indefinitely.
The film was made under a tax provision called Section 181, which applies to films costing from $ 2.75 million to $ 7.5 million. This can allow investors to break even before a movie hits a screen, especially in a generous tax credit state like New Mexico. The state has been a popular location for productions in recent years. Some of its regulations, including for weapons experts in the field, are less stringent than in California.
In his 30-year career, gunsmith Tristano hasn’t often known producers or crew members who cut corners on safety. But when security is involved, he did not hesitate to withdraw his team from a plateau.
Every time I was on a set where there was a lot of panic, or the AD (assistant director) would rush in, I would say, OK, I put the guns on the truck, Tristano said. I would say, when you’re ready to do it right, do it right. If you don’t like it, fire me.
