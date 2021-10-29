Muslims were once powerful megastars in Bollywood. Not in Modis India.





Indian court has just granted bail for Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood’s biggest superstar Shah Rukh Khan, nearly four weeks after his arrest in drug seizure at celebrity rave . He was twice denied bail and was held in an overcrowded prison known to hold convicted of mass murder, although opposition politicians argued that the detention and arrest by the drug authority, under the control of the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was “”undemocratic and illegal. ”

Now, critics claim that the harsh treatment inflicted on Aryan Khan was meant to remind his megastar father and all the minorities in India who holds the real power in the country: not Bollywood, but Modi’s government. They believe the 23-year-old’s problems date back to 2015 televised interview Shah Rukh Khan gave. In it, the Bollywood megastar, with 3.5 billion fans around the world, expressed anguish over growing religious intolerance in India. “There is nothing more important than religious tolerance,” said Khan, a Muslim. It was a year after Narendra Modi won a landmark election, became prime minister, and brought a mandate of Hindu nationalism to the fore to rule the country with a 14% Muslim population. Five years later, Aryan Khan was repeatedly denied bail, even after his lawyers explained to him why he was legally entitled to it. His family hired Mukul Rohatgi, a former attorney general, to argue their case. He told the Bombay High Court that no drugs were found on Khan during the raid and authorities failed to test him for drug use. The charge that Khan was involved in an “international drug conspiracy”Came long after his arrest. Rohatgi said the case was a minor offense and, according to previous Supreme Court rulings, his client should have been allowed to post bail without delay. “The kind of message that goes around when the child of the country’s biggest Muslim superstar is detained for fragile reasons is clear: if he doesn’t stand a chance, how can anyone do it? “ In a petition to the Supreme Court, politician Kishore Tiwari pointed out that the drug officer who carried out the arrest and investigation of Aryan Khan was in vendetta to challenge the power of Bollywood. The officer was recently asked about allegations of accepting bribes worth millions of dollars push for this case. “The kind of message that goes around when the child of the country’s biggest Muslim superstar is detained for fragile reasons is clear: if he doesn’t stand a chance, how can anyone do it? Ankur Pathak, film critic and journalist.

Film critic Sucharita Tyagi said the whole Aryan Khan fiasco reads like a bad episode of a crime TV series. “Over the years, Shah Rukh Khan has become silent. But the message seems to be: stand in line or we’ll catch you, ”Tyagi told VICE World News. “Bollywood is not what it was ten years ago when stars openly expressed their discontent. Even the average Instagram influencer is now afraid to voice their opinion on the government. In Shah Rukh’s case, he happens to be the country’s greatest superstar, but also its greatest Muslim superstar, ”Tyagi said. Beyond Bollywood, the suppression of speech and self-censorship by Indian Muslims is evident. Thursday, the famous Muslim comedian Munawar Faruqui canceled his tour of shows for the second time after receiving death threats and being called “anti-Hindu”. This week a Muslim teacher and three Kashmiri students were arrested for “celebrating” Pakistan’s historic victory over India in a cricket match – the two countries are rivals and were one country, but were split into predominantly Hindu India and predominantly Muslim Pakistan in 1947 . Politicians have increasingly challenged influential Muslim actors, often not to follow the line of Hindutva ideology. Bollywood and its Muslim stars had Herculean influence and power in a country that produces the greatest number of films around the world every year. But things are changing, and Aryan Khan’s arrest is just one example. Other Muslim megastars have also come under undue pressure from Modi’s government. Its politicians have increasingly challenged influential Muslim actors, often not to follow the line of Hindutva ideology.

Aamir Khan – part of the so-called Khan trinity of (unrelated) superstars with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan – recently drew attention to a ad encouraging people to stop popping firecrackers in the upcoming Diwali festivities. A legislator of the ruling party accused him to “create trouble” among the Hindus. Earlier this year, ministers and lawmakers accused Tandav, an Amazon Prime Video series, to be “anti-Hindu”. Police complaints have been recorded against the main Muslim actor of the series Saif Ali Khan and his Muslim director Ali Abbas Zafar. Meanwhile, unprovoked attacks on Muslims by Hindu mobs in India are on the rise, but they rarely elicit comment or conviction of the government of Modi. No one seems to know how to respond to what increasingly looks like a singularity of Muslim figures. After Aryan Khan’s arrest, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter, also an actress, tweeted a birthday message to a controversial ultra-Hindu nationalist interior minister and got dragged for that. Bollywood’s relationship with its Muslim superstars has evolved over the past few decades. After the partition of India in 1947, many Muslim actors from Pakistan moved to Bombay to find work, and they had to take Hindu names just so they could be accepted into the new India. Pakistani Yusuf Khan became Dilip Kumar and Indian Mumtaz Jehan became Madhubala. Blockbuster Bollywood films from the early 60s and late 70s such as Umrao Jaan and Pakeezah even had extensive use of Urdu, now virtually absent from current films.

“When the Hindi film industry started, it was still multicultural,” says Aarti Singh, a PhD in Film and Gender Studies from the University of Punjab. “It was at the heart of the formation of the national myth of India. With all the song and dance, Bollywood’s ability to weave social issues with entertainment was unmatched. Bollywood has always expressed the pluralism of India. This makes them the preferred target of authoritarian governments. Much of Modi’s attack on the influence of Muslim superstars in Bollywood, according to Singh, stems from his failure to view India as a composite culture. “Bollywood has always been the kind of space where traditional hierarchies of religion crumble.” Only a few years ago, in the Bollywood celebrity entourage who flew to the capital New Delhi in a private jet to meet Modi, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were seen taking enthusiastic selfies with the prime minister. Interaction, organized by the producer of the film Mahaveer Jain, marked a turning point in the way content was created in Bollywood. Jain went on to fund a series of films with a nationalist fervor. Even filmmaker and producer Karan Johar, who is also part of the said entourage, has moved away from making queer love films like Bombay talkies, and on Islamophobia like My name is khan, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, to now produce “patriotic” films such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and more recently Shershaah. “And then there is the fact that Modi’s ideologue, the Sangh Parivar [umbrella group of Hindu nationalist organisations], also hates interfaith marriages, ”adds Singh. “Shah Rukh is married to a Hindu woman, and Aamir Khan’s ex-wives were also Hindus, as was Salman Khan’s mother.” Almost all of the states ruled by the ruling Hindu Nationalist Party have enacted strict laws against interfaith marriages on the basis of a plot theory that Muslim men are there to seduce Hindu women and eventually convert them. But interfaith marriage and Muslim superstars representing India’s plurality are not the only ones threatened. As Ankur Pathak, film critic and journalist sees it, in the popular imagination, the role of Bollywood and the Khans has always been integral to the maintenance of a secular idea of ​​India – something that the Sangh Parivar sees it as a threat. “Bollywood has always been the kind of space where traditional religious hierarchies crumble and everyone works with a single agenda to create mass entertainment,” Pathak told VICE World News. The larger idea behind targeted attacks, Pathak believes, is much more expensive. “The outburst of hatred against Aamir is not accidental and not simply from the fact that he advertised the firecrackers on Diwali. It’s systematic. The bangs are the mainstream. Although he is free for now, Aryan Khan is not off the hook – the drug cases against him will come to trial, and his prolonged detention has shown that even not having a superstar for a father could protect him from the higher power that reigns over India. .

