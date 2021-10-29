“We want to be in the Premier League”

However, as they spoke to the press under rainy gray clouds for over an hour, McElhenney, in particular, spoke with apparent sincerity about their determination to revive a sleeping dragon. Watching his other beloved team, the Philadelphia Eagles, win the Super Bowl for the first time in 2018 “was one of the happiest days of my life.” “I think it will probably go beyond that,” he added.

This week marked the first time the US-based actors have spent a long time at Wrexham since they acquired 100% of the club from the National League in February.

Neither actor knew much about the club when McElhenney first called Reynolds at the height of the pandemic to tell him he wanted to own the football. They finally arrived in Wrexham after advisers told them it was potentially available and they discovered the tight-knit working class community in the area.

Describing their determination for a club formed in 1864 and the third oldest professional football club in the world, Reynolds said: We were surprised at how emotionally invested my friends and family are in this. It is something incredibly contagious.

This has been difficult as it has been over a year (since their offer to buy Wrexham in September 2020) to watch from afar and follow on social media. I don’t pretend to be a football expert, but I see the beauty of the fan and I see it through others. We would be lying if the dream wasn’t the Premier League. We want to get back into the Football League and continue our ascent.

Wrexham, with new manager Phil Parkinson at the helm, has made a poor start to the season after a substantial summer investment. The Red Dragons are 11th in the National League after just four wins in their first 11 games.

Why not dream big? McElhenney said of the prospect of reaching the Premier League. Promotion and relegation are big issues. It was the key to everything. It is not something that was used to come home. The club have been in this league for 13 years and some things are going to have to change.

There are some great people who have kept the club alive during this time, but we’ll be making some adjustments to accommodate the changes that are needed.

The couple, who take center stage in a new all-zone access documentary about the club, insist they are in Wrexham for the long haul. Reynolds said he was used to the humid weather coming from Vancouver while Philadelphia-born McElhenney said he felt right at home.

We wanted to buy a club that had a history and connection to the community, said McElhenney, who admitted to fulfilling a childhood dream by stepping onto the club grounds he owned and participating in a shootout at the club. goal with the Wrexham. players. As we looked at the clubs the roster got smaller and smaller and nothing came close to Wrexham.

The floor looks like a cathedral and full of the spirit of people who have been before. This club has been around for 160 years when none of us were alive and it will be there in 160 years.

When asked which famous friend he would like to bring to Wrexham, Reynolds chose actor and comedian Will Ferrell, but he insisted it was the club’s legacy that was important to him.

Reynolds – the second highest paid actor in the world – and non-league football club Wrexham confirmed the most unlikely takeover approach a year ago. He spent part of his free time in lockdown studying the history of the club, including looking at old footage of the famous 1992 FA Cup giant slaying of defending league champions Arsenal.