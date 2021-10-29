Aryan Khan Bail News: Finally, bail is granted! Bollywood Celebrates Bombay HC Order | Bombay News





I want to have fun tonight! – Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) 1635421973000 MUMBAI: I want to have fun tonight! tweeted filmmaker Hansal Mehta digging into the BCN’s misinterpretation of millennium jargon moments after the Bombay District Court Decision to grant bail to superstar Shah Rukh Khans Aryan’s son after 22 days of his arrest in the cruise drug case. Bollywood was clearly breathing a sigh of relief with filmmakers Rahul Dholakia, Sudhir Mishra and Sanjay Gupta to actors R Madhavan and Simi Garewal among the movie personalities celebrating the news. Ultimately !!! Deposit granted! #AryanKhanDrugsCase! Thank God! – rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) 1635419835000 Filmmaker Dholakia, who worked with Shah Rukh at Raees, tweeted: Finally! Lease granted! #AryanKhanDrugsCase Thank goodness! Actor R Madhavan, whose upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect features a Shah Rukh cameo, said as a parent he was happy with the order. Thank God. As a father, I am so relieved … That all good and positive things come to pass, he wrote. Thank God . As a father, I am so relieved. May all good and positive things happen. – Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) 1635419785000 Without naming names, actor Sonu Sood wrote a cryptic Hindi tweet shortly after the order was made: When the weather does justice, it doesn’t need a witness. Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta said he was very happy that Aryan was released on bail, but was also angry with the justice system. I am very happy that Aryan Khan was released on bail but also very upset with a system that kept a young man behind bars for over 25 days for something he never did. That needs to change, he tweeted. God bless you and be strong Aryan Khan. I am very happy that Aryan Khan was released on bail but also very upset with a system that kept a young man behind bars https://t.co/hzAcP4Hclp – Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) 1635420946000 Producer and photographer Atul Kasbekar echoed a similar sentiment for others like Aryan who are languishing in jail for a lack of support. Imagine how many people with less resources languished needlessly in various Indian prisons thanks to a seriously twisted / flawed system. While I am happy that HC has granted the bail, the lower court judges should understand that this reversal is a ?? mark on their forensic abilities, he tweeted.

While actor Swara Bhasker reacted with glee FINALLY! Shruti Seth described it as 3 weeks of trauma and Simi Garewal said no words. Only tears … Of relief … And during a cruel vendetta. Singer Mika tweeted: Kudos to #AryanKhan and the other accused for being released on bail. I’m so glad it was finally granted, my brother. Bhagwan ke ghar mein der hai and his nahi. You have contributed enormously to the fraternity. God bless you and your family.

SRK director Pooja Dadlani, who represented the family at NCB and in court, posted on Instagram: There is a God … thank you all for your love and prayers. The truth wins.

