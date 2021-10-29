



Photo: Screenshot of the Sabrina trailer





“The Forgotten Battle” is a Dutch WWII film that depicts the Battle of the Scheldt in 1944. The film just premiered on Netflix and appeared as a suggestion last weekend. The film follows a Dutch Axis soldier (played by Gijs Blom), an Allied British pilot (Jamie Flatters) and a Zeeland resistance fighter (Susan Radder). I never knew there were Dutch Axis soldiers, so I searched for more information online. Not only did I find out that the Dutch Axis soldiers were real, but I also came across another fact: Audrey Hepburn fought the Nazis as a teenager. Yes, that Audrey Hepburn. According to a 2017 JTA report, legend has it that during the Nazi occupation of Holland, a teenage Hepburn slipped through the streets as a courier, relaying documents and money between groups of fighters from resistance while withering from malnutrition due to the German blockade of food imports. ADVERTISING But what is the legend is that his parents were Nazi sympathizers. Indeed, the American Film Institutes the third greatest female star of all time was born to British and Dutch semi-royalty: Joseph Ruston and Baroness Ella van Heemstra, card bearers of the British Union of Fascists who found common ground with the Nazi ideology. In 1935, when Hepburn was 6, his mother attended the Nuremberg rally and enthusiastically detailed her story for the fascist newspaper.The black shirt. We have heard the call of fascism, she wrote, and followed the light on the upward path to victory. Her father was no better. In 1938, Ruston was investigated by the British House of Commons for receiving money from Germans linked to Joseph Goebbels to start a newspaper. Eventually, he was imprisoned as an enemy of the state for the duration of the war. Although Hepburn spoke out against her parents’ ideology, she remained in touch with the two of them until their deaths.



