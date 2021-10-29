The “Rocky Horror Picture Show” rises again, after a year of pandemic

If you had to guess which is the longest movie in history, how quickly would you get to “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”?

Since its debut in 1975, the rock ‘n’ roll musical, a sci-fi / horror parody that is both mocking and a loving tribute to 1950s RKO-style films, has lingered in a limited edition, playing forever somewhere in the world.

SCARY NIGHTS:Horror Tuscaloosa leads haunted attractions back to region for 2021

And of course, it’s not just the film based on Richard O’Brien’s 1973 musical of the same name, “The Rocky Horror Show” – running alone, but the midnight extravagances “Rocky Horror” spawned, joining in the celebration of self-discovery, avant-garde punk-rock lifestyle and fishnet stockings, encouraged by a love of dance and musicals.

The sense of perpetual play that kept the hands on the hips, leaping to the left, taking a step to the right, stems from the eager participation of the audience and the shadow cast. For 2021, the “Time Warp” will be redone, Sunday evening at the Bama Theater.

In 2020, the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily overturned many annual celebrations, including the Pink Box Burlesque Halloween tradition, screening “Rocky Horror” at the Bama Theater, with members of the troupe in vaudeville style playing a game of shadows with on the stage.

Prior to last year, the Pink Box Burlesque had played 12 years in a row, many of which sold the 1,000-seat venue.

“Even though this is our 14th season, it will be our 13th ‘Rocky’,” said Mama Dixie, co-founder and lady of Pink Box Burlesque, Alabama’s oldest contemporary vaudeville-style burlesque troupe.

“In October of last year, it was a day-to-day process, following recommendations, looking at the news,” she said.

And while last fall cases of COVID-19 appeared to be declining, on behalf of artists and the public, those who not only may have pre-existing conditions but were struggling with health insurance, Mama Dixie made the difficult decision. to cancel.

“The last thing I wanted to do was get a whole bunch of people together in one space, at a time when it could affect everyone’s health,” she said. “It’s not in the spirit of ‘Rocky Horror’ itself,” which, through the lens of a pulp film, celebrates diversity, acceptance and inclusion.

Thankfully, the wait for a “Rocky Horror” return is almost over, with the 2021 edition taking place on Sunday Halloween night at the Bama Theater, 600 Greensboro Ave.

Helping the Pink Box Burlesque decide to move forward is that everyone in their cast and team has been vaccinated and tested negative for COVID-19. And the “RHPS” venue, the 1938 cinema palace converted to performing arts capabilities in the mid-1970s as multiplexes killed single-screen cinemas, has remained diligent in its preparations.

“The beautiful thing is that the Bama has maintained its capacity at 50 percent,” she said, the theater seat blocks having been removed. The Bama have also implemented additional sanitation and prevention measures, including plexiglass screens on the Bama concession stand, “so they are working with us.”

In return, Mama Dixie points out that the Pink Box Burlesque takes its respect and concern for historic theater seriously. During many “RHPS” performances, members of the public bring participation tools such as water guns, toast, rice, prunes, hot dogs and other trash to throw on stage, when some scenes trigger reactions.

But biodegradable products and other very messy items are verboten at Bama. In their place, accessory bags are available through the Pink Box Burlesque, filled with authorized items, for those who wish to play with them. They cost $ 6 more than the general admission price of $ 15.

Doors open at 6.30 p.m. on Sundays, with the costume contest at 7 a.m. and the show starting at 7.30 p.m. Because it presents risky material, admission is restricted to people 18 years of age and over.

While some traditional responses, gags, and tracks still remain, the Pink Box Burlesque seeks to tie up new pieces every year, to keep each performance flowing. Adding LED lighting behind gives the band more stage space to work with this year.

New Pink Box Burlesque cast member Rawki Matrix will be adding some aerial work, and in a “Victor / Victoria” style twist, veteran Marilyn Ramone will play both Brad and Janet.

“We are increasing the stake to say ‘Thank you for being so patient,'” said Mama Dixie.

Nubia Gorme ‘will play Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Jacob Summers will be Rocky, Winnie Wont will play Magenta, Mona Squeels will play Riff Raff, Toffer Mohr will play Eddie and Dr. Scott, Hoops De Ville will play Columbia and Mama Dixie will be the criminologist.

On screen, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” begins with a supernatural couple of new fiancés, Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon), trying their luck at the stormy Gothic castle at the top of the hill hence their car suffered a puncture. Inside, there’s an annual Transylvanian convention in full swing. Brad and Janet are invited to “one of the master’s things” by Igor-ish Riff Raff (the author of the book / music / lyrics for the O’Brien series), his sister Magenta (Patricia Quinn) and a groupie from tap dance named Columbia (Nell Campbell). Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry) makes a fabulous entry as a crazy master of ceremonies.

Inside the castle are also a team of Transylvanian line dancers, as well as the muscular half-brained creation of doc, Rocky (Peter Hinwood, with Trevor White as the vocals from the Horror), and Eddie partially frozen. , who, at the thaw, puts the house, and Rocky, rocking, making Frank mortally jealous.

The narration and commentary are inserted into padded shirts, Dr. Everett V. Scott (Jonathan Adams) and a neckless criminologist (Charles Gray).

“Each year the show is the sum of the actors, what they want to do. It’s very collaborative and each show is unique,” ​​said Mama Dixie. “This year we wanted to highlight a few parts of the film that we think are kind of the meat and potato part, moments that inspire us.”

These include the song “Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch Me”, in which Janet Weiss becomes her own fully realized person, and the ending, in which, spoiler for a 46-year-old cult movie starred. around the world, Frank’s great moment, “… when he fights who he is and what he wants to be in a world that seems quite hostile” to the sweet transvestites of Transylvania and other creatures from the night.

Shortly after the film’s release, the assassins of the B-movie aesthetic teased each other to reveal her open and tolerant heart, “RHPS” became a beacon of support for members of the queer community, at a time when the culture was much more overtly hostile.

“So it has become a tradition that has meant a lot to us individually,” said Mama Dixie, “to put it on and make sure we do justice to it.

“It allows us as a queer community to say that we are all different and that we are all the same. Your identities, whether it’s gender or sexual orientation, or any identification that you are passionate about, and loyal to. to you, we want to honor that, and show respect. “

With each performance of “Rocky Horror”, Pink Box Burlesque donates to a non-profit organization supporting the LGBTQ community. For 2021, a portion of every ticket sold will benefit the Invisible Histories Project, an archival organization specializing in preserving the history of LGBTQ life first in the state of Alabama and then throughout the South. East.”

MARK HUGHES COBB: Imagine the impossible via art built on the possibility

It’s an appropriate choice, noted Mama Dixie, given that the annual “Rocky Horror” lore is itself a touchstone of a preserved history. Learn more about the Invisible Stories project on www.invisiblehistory.org.

Even in the generous inclusion of “Rocky Horror” there are sticky parts, outdated terminology, so the Pink Box Burlesque can mock or underline such moments to say “Look how far we’ve come in just 40 years. “said Mama Dixie.

“And what can we do over the next 40 years to make the community safer, to make it more powerful? Can you imagine how far we can go?

“And can we do it in fishing nets?” She laughs.

Tickets are available onhttps://pinkboxburlesquerhps.bpt.me. End of sales Saturday midnight. To find out more about the group, see www.pinkboxburlesque.com.