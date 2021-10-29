COVID-19: Moscow closes schools and many businesses after daily coronavirus death toll in Russia hits record high | World news

A period of non-work is underway in Moscow, which means most state organizations and private companies have suspended their activities, after daily coronavirus infections and deaths in Russia hit an all-time high.

Schools, gyms, entertainment venues and most stores have now closed in the Russian capital as part of efforts to slow the spread of the virus. Restaurants and cafes may only offer take-out or delivery services.

Food stores, pharmacies and businesses operating key infrastructure remain open.

Access to museums, theaters, concert halls and other venues is restricted to people with digital codes on their mobile phones to prove that they have been vaccinated or collected from COVID-19[female[feminine.

The Russian government’s coronavirus task force has confirmed 1,159 deaths in the past 24 hours – the country’s highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic.

The official death toll in Russia in the crisis now stands at 235,057, by far the highest in Europe.

President Vladimir Putin ordered the closure of workplaces across the country between October 30 and November 7 in order to slow the spread of the virus.

He encouraged the worst-affected areas of the country to start earlier, and parts of the country have ordered most of their residents to stop working earlier this week.

Mr Putin also called on local authorities to close nightclubs and other entertainment venues and ordered unvaccinated people over the age of 60 to stay in their homes.

The number of new daily infections in Russia rose by 40,096 on Thursday, surpassing a previous record set earlier this week. The government hopes the period of non-work will help curb the spread by preventing most people from accessing offices and public transportation.

But many Russians quickly sought to take advantage of the weather for a seaside vacation before the long winter season.

Concerned authorities in southern Russia have decided to shut down entertainment venues and limit access to restaurants and bars to avoid a spike in cases. Sales of package tours to Egypt and Turkey also jumped.

Authorities blamed the growing contagion and deaths on the slow pace of vaccinations. Only around 49 million Russians – about a third of the country’s nearly 146 million people – are fully immunized.

Russia was the first country in the world to allow a coronavirus vaccine in August 2020, proudly naming the Sputnik V shot after the first man-made satellite to showcase the country’s scientific prowess.

But the vaccination campaign collapsed amid widespread public skepticism blamed on mixed signals from authorities.

Mr Putin said last week: “There are only two options for everyone: get sick or get vaccinated.

“And there is no way to walk between the raindrops.”

Regional officials have made the shooting mandatory for certain categories of workers, but Mr Putin rejected proposals to make them mandatory for all, stressing that they should remain voluntary.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that authorities will continue their efforts to persuade Russians to get vaccinated until the collective immunity goal is met.

“This is an ongoing campaign that must and is being waged on a permanent basis,” Peskov said, dismissing a newspaper article alleging that the authorities are considering relaunching a campaign to promote vaccination. “We have to persuade everyone.

When asked if the Kremlin could possibly make vaccinations mandatory, Mr Peskov only replied that authorities would closely monitor the numbers.

“We will see how the situation evolves,” Peskov said on a conference call with reporters. “At the moment, the figures do not allow us to be optimistic.”