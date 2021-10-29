Entertainment
This Diwali, BLING IT ON like Bollywood
Bole Chudiyan Bole Kangana.
Payal Meri Jadoo Jagati Jai.
Mujhe Naulakha Manga De Re O Saiyan Deewane.
Jhumka Gira Re Bareilly Ke Bazaar Mein.
Sone Mein Angoothhi Angoothi Mein Nagina.
From songs woven around them to adorned with the biggest, brightest, and bulkiest jewelry available in town, Bollywood loves its bling.
Whether it’s a happy storyline or a sad one, there’s nothing like a brilliant bauble to maintain the regal vibe of the main lady.
With Diwali around the corner, Verma’s love look at extravagant bollywood fetish bling.
Padmaavat
If you have understood it, display that this is the clear mantra of Deepika Padukone. It’s as if the lady has decided to wear all her tijori before melting everything for good.
Jodhaa Akbar
Things are far from peaceful in Heaven for the newly married Queen of Aishwarya Rai, but a glimpse befitting her MAHA- droolmaharani haar and you would never know how to say it.
Devdas
Madhuri Dixit’s million dollar smile is deadly enough. Add to that piles and piles of diamonds and gold and every jewel fan in the audience cried, ‘But dala ‘.
Paheli
Between the sparkling gems in her eyes and those on her body, the super-photogenic Rani Mukerji has the camera in her lap.
Manikarnika: the queen of Jhansi
Kangana Ranaut’s royal avatar is pretty much dripping with gold, but watch her eyes light up at the sight of a real pearl.
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
There are statement necklaces and there is Sonam Kapoor’s statement necklace where each diamond is the size of a tennis ball.
China gate
Urmila Matondkar’s huge arsenal of tribal jewelry is powerful enough to trigger earthquakes and wars.
Mughal-E-Azam
The jewelry acquires an additional glow around Madhubala’s inherent sparkle, a true treasure to be seen in K Asif’s immortal classic.
Utsav
Yo Rekha, called Midas. He wants to get his gold back. All kidding aside, we never get tired of this golden goddess.
Amrapali
Speaking of an ancient goddess vibe, the ethereal Vyjayanthimala looks straight out of a jewelry catalog in its classic design.
Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani
Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but Katrina Kaif decides to ditch the giver of this lavish diamond necklace to live happily ever after with a mate. moong bhajiya fan in the aptly titled Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Blinded by gold conveyed in Kajol’s humorous style in a film directed by a filmmaker whose sense of spectacle is imbued with richness and splendor.
Neel Kamal
Waheeda Rehman, Indian actress in 24 carat gold. Here is the proof.
Singhasan
Mandakini and his diamonds try to outdo themselves.
Sargam
When it comes to bling, the Hindi movie heroine has only one mantra – more, more, more.
To look for
No discussion of jewelry is complete without a mention of Saira Bano’s exquisite, color-coordinated gemstone pieces.
Panipat
Kriti Sanon secretly tries on a glorious gold crown adorned with priceless gems while no one is looking, it’s all of us.
Veere Di Wedding
When Kareena Kapoor’s sporting tiara princess realized her fairy tale fueled dreams two decades too late.
Satyam Shivam Sundaram
All that glitters is Zeenat Aman. Sexy and bubbly, could there be a more deadly combo?
Men bollywood jewelry
Sometimes men are only too happy to channel their inner Bappigiven.
