Group calls out actor Robin Padilla for remarks on Marawi’s compensation bill

DAVAO CITY A leader of a group of displaced residents in the city of Marawi expressed shock at actor Robin Padillas’ statement questioning the Marawi Compensation Bill, which the Senate aspirant called an insult to soldiers who fought a terrorist group that in 2017 besieged sections of the country’s only Islamic city.

Padilla, a candidate for the post of senator in the PDP-Laban administration, particularly questioned the use of the word compensation, which he said implied wrongdoing by government troops when they helped to liberate Marawi from Islamic State-linked groups led by the Abdullah brothers. and Omarkhayam Maute.

The definition of the word wartime compensation is very sensitive, Padilla said in a social media post on Monday.

They are intended to cover damage or injury inflicted during the war … As far as we know, the Armed Forces of the Philippines [was] the victor of this war, the liberators and the victors. What did our soldiers offer their lives for, for what purpose were these medals of valor given to them if the government was only paying compensation for this Marawi war? Padilla asked in Filipino.

Is this an admission of error and blunder? he added.

Drieza Lininding, chair of the Moro Consensus Group, said Padillas’s statement only betrayed the Senate aspirants’ complete lack of understanding of what had happened in Marawi.

Never part of the war

First of all, you cannot call our sacrifices in Marawi as part of jihad because, first of all, we were never part of the war, Lininding said in Filipino. We were victims.

It was a war [between terror groups and government soldiers] but the grounds where they fought were our homes, our community, [the property] invested and bequeathed by our ancestors for decades. So it’s right that Congress looks for ways to compensate us, to help the people of Marawi rebuild their lives, Lininding added.

He also pointed out that Senator Ronald dela Rosa, who was the head of the Philippine National Police at the height of the Marawi siege, was one of the main authors of the Senate version of the bill. He said Dela Rosa, the PDP-Laban flag bearer in next year’s elections, did not view the measure as an insult to police.

His interpretation (Padillas) is wrong. It is not about paying for a wrong done. It is not an insult to the greatness of the soldiers … Many police officers died [in the siege and Dela Rosa] would not push [such] a law if he considered it an insult to the police officers who offered [their] lives in Marawi, Lininding said.

He thanked the House of Representatives for approving the bill last month that would provide monetary compensation to those affected by the 2017 siege. Compensation covers qualified claimants who have lost their residential and commercial properties due to the conflict. The measure is currently being examined by the Senate Finance Committee chaired by Senator Sonny Angara. GERMELINA LACORTE

