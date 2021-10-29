Country Thunder headliner Morgan Wallen excluded from another awards show





Reserved seats sold out quickly when the country singer Morgan Wallen has been announced to headline next year’s Country Thunder Arizona Music Festival. But the fallout on Wallen captured on video using the N word continues nearly nine months after TMZ shared a video of Wallen drunkenly shouting racist slurs and other profanity in a car full of friends who had just dropped him off in front of his Nashville home. The American Music Awards are the latest awards show to which the country superstar persona non grata, joining a list that includes the Country Music Association Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards, CMT Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards. According to the variety, MRC Live & Alternative (formally Dick Clark Productions) issued a statement noting that he is shortlisted for two awards based on the quality of his music, but “as his conduct does not align with our core values, we do not ‘will not include in the show for any reason whatsoever (playing, presenting, accepting). The statement goes on to say: We plan to assess his progress in his meaningful work as an ally of the black community and will consider his participation in future shows. “ Wallen is still eligible to win at the AMA Awards It is possible, however, that he wins these two awards, Favorite Country Album and Favorite Male Country Artist. As the MRC Live & Alternative statement explains, “American Music Awards (AMA) nominees are determined by their performance in the Billboard Charts and are not chosen by a voting committee or membership organization.” Not only that, but the awards are voted on by fans, a number of whom have already voted with their wallets, making Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” the most successful album of the year to date. In addition to being barred from attending, Wallen was declared ineligible for the ACM Awards and the CMT Music Awards. But he won three awards at the Billboard Music Awards, although he was not welcome at the ceremony. It’s still unclear whether he’ll be welcome at the Grammys. Wallen is the first headliner announced for Country Thunder Arizona 2022, which returns to Canyon Moon Ranch near Florence on the weekend of Thursday April 7 through Sunday April 10. Contact the reporter at [email protected] or 602-444-4495. Follow him on twitter @EdMasley. Support local journalism.Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

