Chris Serface – Actor, Director and Administration Expert The Suburban Times

Many people involved in theater have had similar experiences as they were drawn to all aspects of acting and directing. I’ve known Chris Serface since he joined the Rotary Club of Tacoma # 8.

Chris shared an early implication: “The first experience I can remember being on stage in a theatrical way was in third grade. We put together a musical version of the fairy tale “Many Moons”. To this day, I can still sing the opening chorus and dance a Maypole dance.

Don: I was in the Cubs and entertained the other students and Rotarians at Stanley Elementary School. In third grade we did a take off of “The Pirates of Penzance” and like Chris, I still know my lines.

Chris as a frog in “A Year with Frog and Toad”.

Chris says, “The theater bug really bit me between 7th and 8th grade. My mom signed me up for three summer courses across the school district: Music, Basketball and Shakespeare. I loved all three, but the teacher who taught the Shakespeare class, Ms. Charles, opened up a whole new world to me. It was the first time that I had a substantial set of lines and I found myself having a blast. (In case you were wondering, I was Oberon in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”). I was fortunate that Ms. Charles transferred to my college the following year and was able to have her as my head teacher. She made sure that we all had a lot of drama in our lives. When I finally got to high school, I auditioned for the fall piece, got picked, and participated in every production up to high school except for Steel Magnolias (obviously), so I handled it instead.

Don: During my first year at Clover Park, I enrolled in speech therapy classes, as well as theater and advanced theater classes. frequent guest on the radio. The driving forces behind me were my orchestral teacher and my speech and drama teacher.

Chris says, “My dream has always been to be a high school conductor and a drama teacher. While I was in college, I turned away a bit and entered the business world. It wasn’t until 2000, when I returned to Washington and got involved in theater again, that I realized I could use my business skills and apply them to the performing arts. From then on, I was able to make a living in the theater.

I really would have liked to watch Chris play Frog in "A Year with Frog and Toad". Peg and I took our grandchildren to see a production of "Frog and Toad" at the Seattle Children's Theater. If you've never seen "A Year with Frog and Toad," you've missed out on a great musical that's funny, whimsical, and filled with cookies, crumbs, and great music.





Chris as coach Van Buren in the musical “Damn Yankees”.

Chris also played trainer Van Buren in the musical “Damn Yankees” opposite the Devil himself and “the” femme fatale Lola. Again, I’d love to see some old “Frog and Toad” and “Damn Yankees” videos with Chris Serface in the star or star roles. I bet a number of actors, directors, and subscribers would come to see these videos as well. If you add in clips from a few comedies and maybe some award-winning dramas, they could be a good fundraiser.

One of the things I love about our three main theaters in Pierce County: the Tacoma Little Theater, the Lakewood Playhouse, and the Tacoma Musical Playhouse, is the way they work together. They support each other and we’ll often see crossovers like “A Little Night Music” at the Tacoma Little Theater with the director, music director, choreographer and a number of actors from Lakewood Playhouse.

Chris shares this: “For me, everything revolves around the project and the magic that surrounds it. I can also enjoy being on a show just as much as I can produce it. I think it’s important to be a complete theatrical, and I try to make sure that I find those opportunities that will make me grow in a new way. I think Chris also helps his team and volunteers.

I’m really looking forward to “The Wizard of Oz”, which begins its TLT tour on December 10th with 16 performances. I have never seen a live production of this piece before. . . and I don’t remember seeing Chris play either. I’m sure they’ve rehearsed it before. Chris shares this about the director and the rest of the crew: “Working with Andrew Coopman, our director for OZ is amazing. They are dynamic in their direction and make me see the role in a whole new light. Third time playing Cowardly Lion (1992, 2009, and now 2021). I like bringing a little more life experience to the role and Andrew has given some great character development ideas. I think all of those who will come will enjoy seeing the Oz they know and love, with new pleasures added.

Can't wait to get an early Christmas present from TLT. . . And you know what . . . I think the Odz will be in our favor.




