Aryan Khan gets bail: Malaika Arora thanks God, Sonam Kapoor says “finally” | Bollywood





Aryan Khan was released on bail Thursday in a drug-related case. Following the news, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, R Madhavan and Sonu Sood, among others, shared their reactions on social media. R Madhavan is relieved to learn that Aryan Khan has been released on bail. Shah Rukh Khan’s 23-year-old son was arrested in a drug-related case and has been in judicial custody since earlier this month. The Bombay High Court granted him bail on Thursday. Speaking to Twitter, Madhavan wrote: Thank goodness. As a father, I am so relieved. May all good and positive things happen. Sonu Sood also took to Twitter and responded to the development. When the weather does justice, we don’t need witnesses, he said in Hindi. Swara Bhasker shared a tweet about Aryan’s bail and said, FINALLY! Sonam Kapoor also shared a photo of Gauri Khan and Aryan, initially shared by Maheep Kapoor and wrote, Finally. Sonam Kapoor reacts to Aryan Khan’s release on bail. Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora also shared their reactions to the verdict of Aryan’s bail plea. Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora also reacted to Aryan’s release on bail. Aryan was taken into custody after a raid was carried out by a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team during an alleged rave party on a cruise to Goa earlier this month. He has been in Arthur Road Prison for 20 days now. Since his arrest, Aryan’s legal team has filed several requests but has been denied. The team eventually moved to the Bombay High Court. Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, Aryan’s co-defendants, were also released on bail, according to a PTI report. “All three pleas are allowed. I will be making detailed orders by tomorrow evening,” Judge NW Sambre said. Aryan’s attorneys then sought permission to submit a cash bond which the court refused and said bond must be given. “I could have given the order also tomorrow. But I gave it today,” Judge Sambre said. Also read: Adhyayan Suman on Aryan Khan: Not sure if he was on drugs, but it was heartbreaking to see SRK meet him in prison Shah Rukh Khan has yet to respond to the arrest. However, he visited Aryan in prison last week. On leaving, he greeted a few people sitting outside the prison but did not respond to questions from the media present. After Aryan’s arrest, several stars came forward to show their support for Shah Rukh and his family. This includes Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Pooja Bhatt, among others.

